Without Ellis for a half, fourth-ranked Assumption boys battle past Central

Playing without Emarion Ellis in the first half, the Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption boys basketball team had to battle back in its 52-49 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Davenport Central on Friday night.
Ellis, who sat in the first half because of a violation of team rules, started the second half and helped spark a 17-11 third-quarter run after the Knights trailed 24-22 at halftime. The former Blue Devil and Texas Longhorn commit went on to finish the game with eight points, two assists and eight rebounds as Assumption (7-1, 5-0 MAC) won its seventh straight.
Ellis’ ability to drive to the basket and find open shooters outside was key for Assumption, which struggled to make inside shots. Dayne Hodge led the Knights with 13 points, including a 3-of-3 third quarter from behind the arc, benefiting from Ellis’ quick passing.
Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick credited Central (0-3, 0-3 MAC) as one of the toughest places to play in the conference. Niiziar Rogers scored a game-high 17 points for the Blue Devils and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to narrow the final margin.
Fitzpatrick said turnovers, giving up offensive rebounds and missing inside shots kept his team from playing its best basketball.
“We really got sped up around the rim. … We missed 17 layups tonight,” he said. “But this is a good league and any road win is a good win. I’m proud of the guys for sticking together and finding a way to win the game.”
Assumption center Tyler Maro scored 10 points with nine rebounds. The Knights were 6-of-11 from deep in the win.
Fitzpatrick said Ellis’ return to his former court helped the team find its rhythm.
“We were much better defensively, better at rebounding the ball and (Ellis) was getting in the paint, getting guys open shots,” he said. “That third quarter was huge for us.”
Fitzpatrick said Ellis “handled himself really well” being benched in the first half.
“Everybody makes mistakes and he handled his consequence like a man,” the coach said. “That first half he was a great teammate and in the second half came in and played really hard.”
Hodge said the team threw out its first-half performance during halftime. Getting Ellis back in the lineup didn’t hurt, either.
“Emarion was creating for us, getting in the lane, getting me open shots,” Hodge said. “Tonight wasn’t at our full potential, but we came out with the win and it was nice.”
Being forced to play without their best player was a challenge in the first half.
“We just had to learn on the fly and I thought we did an OK job,” Hodge said. “But having (Ellis), we’re definitely way better.”
Ellis was shaken up after an intentional foul early in the fourth quarter but came back into the game, which was physical at times. The guard hit all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Assumption finished 14-of-22 at the line; Central was just 1-of-2 but made 8-of-16 3-pointers.
The Knights led 39-35 after three quarters, extending its lead to eight as turnovers piled up for Central. Rogers hit his last three shots to cut the deficit in the closing minutes as Central outscored Assumption 14-13 in the fourth.
Central coach Craig Wurdinger credited his team’s effort, including Dane Howard’s defense against Ellis.
“We’re still finding our way, we’ve got five guys out there that have no experience,” he said. “We got out of sync a little bit and had some guys that went their own way tonight without staying within what we want to do on offense and defense. That’s again part of experience and learning the game.”
Donovan Wakefiled added 12 points and Kaden Johnson scored nine points with seven rebounds for Central.
Central had 14 turnovers and Assumption had 11.
Assumption has little time to dwell on the game with a home contest against Davenport West this afternoon.
“It’s a long season, you aren’t going to play perfect every night,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our guys stuck together and just found a way.”