Without Ellis for a half, fourth-ranked Assumption boys battle past Central

Assumption center Tyler Maro scored 10 points with nine rebounds. The Knights were 6-of-11 from deep in the win.

Fitzpatrick said Ellis’ return to his former court helped the team find its rhythm.

“We were much better defensively, better at rebounding the ball and (Ellis) was getting in the paint, getting guys open shots,” he said. “That third quarter was huge for us.”

Fitzpatrick said Ellis “handled himself really well” being benched in the first half.

“Everybody makes mistakes and he handled his consequence like a man,” the coach said. “That first half he was a great teammate and in the second half came in and played really hard.”

Hodge said the team threw out its first-half performance during halftime. Getting Ellis back in the lineup didn’t hurt, either.

“Emarion was creating for us, getting in the lane, getting me open shots,” Hodge said. “Tonight wasn’t at our full potential, but we came out with the win and it was nice.”

Being forced to play without their best player was a challenge in the first half.