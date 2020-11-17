Work continues at West Lake

West Lake, just off the Interstate 280 west of Davenport, is one of the most popular recreational areas in the greater Quad-Cities. Historically, the site receives over a half million visits each year.
However, a short while ago the area began a restoration project to renew the nearly 50-year-old lake to make it more useful for Quad-Cities residents.
“We started the overall lake project a couple of years ago and the first thing involved was watershed management," said Marc Miller, deputy director of the Scott County Conservation Board. "Part of that watershed management involved building or renovating nine ponds in the watershed. Five of them are already done and we have stocked some small fish in them. The remaining ponds will be done really soon if the weather will cooperate.”
In concert with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the conservation board began this extensive project. However, no project like this is successful without the help of multiple volunteer groups and individuals.
“In the main lake we have put in over 200 trees that were killed by the emerald ash borer, so it was natural to use them for fish habitat," he said. "Part of the I-74 project, we got several loads of coverts that have already been put in the lake, and Scott County Secondary Roads is also providing old coverts for habitat. We do plan more coverts and concrete blocks that several other entities are donating to us.”
The fish habitats were put together by the efforts of the Quad Cities In-Fisherman, Hawkeye Fly Fishing Club, individual members of the Scott County Conservation Board and the North Scott FFA.
“The North Scott FFA has made a hundred buckets of these structures already and are making another hundred or so now. We worked with the In-Fisherman and they have cut about 30,000 feet of PEX tubing and made well over two hundred buckets. This Thursday we have a cement truck coming and hope to do another 30,000 feet of PEX cut and hope to put together another 300 buckets done.”
Miller also remarked about how all the volunteers have been great to work with.
“The hard part will be figuring out how we are going to get 500 buckets of concrete and PEX habitats moved, because you only want to move them one time. It will depend on the weather and timing, as conditions with the lake bed will dictate the ease of placement.”
Miller is hoping the project will be completed by May 2021. At that point the lake will be refilled, restocked with fish, and hopefully a destination spot for area anglers within a couple years.
With the return of the lake, and assuming we can meet in groups once again, several programs are held there. One of the highlights each year is the fishing derby and workshop for kids, which occurs on the Iowa Free Fishing weekend each year.
This event draws hundreds of people, kids and parents alike, to learn about fishing and cleaning fish along with the most popular spot, the eating booth. Kids are allowed to pick out a fish and learn all the techniques from catching to cleaning and cooking fish. From water to plate, the kids experience the satisfaction of eating their own fish.
