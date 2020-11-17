Work continues at West Lake

The fish habitats were put together by the efforts of the Quad Cities In-Fisherman, Hawkeye Fly Fishing Club, individual members of the Scott County Conservation Board and the North Scott FFA.

“The North Scott FFA has made a hundred buckets of these structures already and are making another hundred or so now. We worked with the In-Fisherman and they have cut about 30,000 feet of PEX tubing and made well over two hundred buckets. This Thursday we have a cement truck coming and hope to do another 30,000 feet of PEX cut and hope to put together another 300 buckets done.”

Miller also remarked about how all the volunteers have been great to work with.

“The hard part will be figuring out how we are going to get 500 buckets of concrete and PEX habitats moved, because you only want to move them one time. It will depend on the weather and timing, as conditions with the lake bed will dictate the ease of placement.”

Miller is hoping the project will be completed by May 2021. At that point the lake will be refilled, restocked with fish, and hopefully a destination spot for area anglers within a couple years.