WORLD OUTDOORS: 2023 brings in Bald Eagle Days

The Bald Eagle Days celebration returns this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Show hours are Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, kids 6-15 are $1, and children under 6 are free. On Friday, kids 6-15 years old are free as well.

Bald Eagle Days has a multitude of programs inside the warm QCCA building as well as out on the river. Attendees of the event can see presentations from the Big Run Wolf Ranch, Cold-Blooded Parties, Birds of Prey, and the Incredible Bats. A variety of exhibitors, vendors and educational displays will fill the exhibit hall as well.

Admission to the event also provides guests with the opportunity to join the QC Audubon Society for free guided bus tours around the Quad-Cities area for outdoor eagle viewing. Those buses will run from approximately 10:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are unable to attend or maybe you have family coming from out of town later this winter, there are multiple areas within a short drive in which you can go to observe eagles around the Quad-Cities. First, most of the eagles in our area are migrating birds that have come to our area to feed. The Quad-Cities area has typically been near where the Mississippi River transitions between open water and solid ice. This line could be in Burlington or Savanna, but to an eagle, that really is not that far apart. At our tailwater areas or at that line, you can find lots of eagles.

The QCCA is an organization built on environmental conservation. Monies raised from this event and its concessions are used to support conservation efforts around the Quad-Cities area.

New FOID card renewal changes: The Illinois State Police (ISP) will begin automatically renewing a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License, with a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval as long as the cardholder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect last January 1.

“The automatic renewal of a FOID card will expedite the process for many cardholders while still ensuring people who are prohibited under the FOID Act do not have legal access to a card,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

This is a welcome relief for most FOID card renewal applicants these past few years. Even before COVID-19 slowed the process, many people waited much longer than the statutes required.

Individuals who apply for a FOID card may include a full set of their fingerprints transmitted through a live scan fingerprint vendor licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), which will be kept on file for potential automatic renewals. Individuals who currently have a FOID card, but have not submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP. may do so by going to a live scan vendor and uploading them to their account at www.ispfsb.com. A list of licensed fingerprint vendors can be found on the IDFPR website.