WORLD OUTDOORS: A broken window is still cheap for a life lesson

As a parent, we try to teach our kids how to conduct themselves, go through the proper steps in decision making and stay safe in this crazy world.
However, even with the constant parenting, you still have to let them go and see how well they have absorbed those teachings. What I have learned is sometimes the teaching, however thorough, can still be inadequate.
My son has had a BB gun since he was 6 years old, and living in the country, we have plenty of space to use it. It is a beginner type which even little Ralphy from "The Christmas Story" would be safe in using.
Having this kind of tool as a proxy to learning about regular firearms is an appropriate and safe alternative. However, there are chances for issues.
He has probably been versed in gun safety as much as any 9-year-old in northern Illinois. In the past two weeks, however, I have learned that you can never stress these things enough and you need to “think outside the box” once in a while to see what you might have failed to teach.
We have several targets set up around the yard which allow him to practice shooting his open-sight BB gun. We also have a small rifle/handgun range in the backyard that we use most of the time while practicing. However, on this day, I was mowing that area of the lawn, so I told him to go ahead and shoot elsewhere.
I continued to mow for quite some time until I saw my wife approaching, with a look in which I knew foreshadowing bad news. She told me that the window next to the front door had been shot and it was continuing to crack. She also said that he had no idea it happened, and was very upset about it.
I hopped off the mower to investigate. The tell-tale BB hole and spider webbing of the glass was evident, and it reminded me of shooting glass soda bottles in the barn in my youth.
Further investigation showed that he has set up his target correctly, was shooting from an elevated position in the tree, which we had talked about countless times, but he missed one small detail. While we have set ranges all around the yard, he set this one up on the sidewalk well out in front of the house.
The zone of fire was good, but the ricochet factor was not taken into account. Yes, there are some things that a 9-year-old mind does not consider, imagine that!
After some strong encouragement, he finally came out of the shop so we could discuss the situation. I explained to him what happened and that I was not angry at him, although I’m not sure he believed me. All he could squeak out was “Will I ever get to go hunting again?” I answered “of course”, but we must never let our guard down when using firearms.
This accident was on me for not reinforcing all aspects of firearms. When teaching children, make sure you don’t assume things that would be second nature to adults when going through the lessons.
Illinois firearm deer season tags deadline
The first 2020 Illinois firearm deer season lottery application period ends this Thursday, April 30. This lottery is for Illinois residents only and limited to one application. There are two additional lotteries for non-residents and for acquiring additional tags. All remaining tags after the lotteries will be available in October. Applications can be filed on the IL DNR website at www.illinois.gov/DNR.
