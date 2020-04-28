WORLD OUTDOORS: A broken window is still cheap for a life lesson

I continued to mow for quite some time until I saw my wife approaching, with a look in which I knew foreshadowing bad news. She told me that the window next to the front door had been shot and it was continuing to crack. She also said that he had no idea it happened, and was very upset about it.

I hopped off the mower to investigate. The tell-tale BB hole and spider webbing of the glass was evident, and it reminded me of shooting glass soda bottles in the barn in my youth.

Further investigation showed that he has set up his target correctly, was shooting from an elevated position in the tree, which we had talked about countless times, but he missed one small detail. While we have set ranges all around the yard, he set this one up on the sidewalk well out in front of the house.

The zone of fire was good, but the ricochet factor was not taken into account. Yes, there are some things that a 9-year-old mind does not consider, imagine that!

After some strong encouragement, he finally came out of the shop so we could discuss the situation. I explained to him what happened and that I was not angry at him, although I’m not sure he believed me. All he could squeak out was “Will I ever get to go hunting again?” I answered “of course”, but we must never let our guard down when using firearms.