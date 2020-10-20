WORLD OUTDOORS: A day off results in a deer of a lifetime

Zeke Snyder of Aledo was fortunate to win a prize of two paid days off at a work event earlier this year. After discussing his newfound freedom with his wife, Samantha, she suggested that he take the two days to go hunting.
They had no idea that it would change their hunting lives.
Zeke decided to go out the first two days of bow season, a Thursday and Friday. Opening morning, Zeke was accompanied by his father, Jason, in a two-man stand where they figured they would have a good chance at an early season doe.
“We had some does working early in the morning and it started sprinkling that morning. We thought they worked off into the standing corn as noise of the rain muffled all sounds. Just after shooting light, I heard a deer rustling in the corn and it stuck its head out of the corn. All I saw was the mass on his main beams. He then came out of the corn and walked the edge down to about 11 yards from us. At that point I thought he might jump into the timber, so I quickly stood up and took the shot. He took off toward the west into a deep ravine. … The entire process took 45-60 seconds.”
Zeke thought it might be a deer he called “Two Hundee,” a nickname for a deer whose antlers measure over 200 inches. He had several pictures of the deer from over the summer and hoped that he might get another encounter with him.
“The last picture of Two Hundee was Sept. 1, so never in a million years did I think we would cross paths open morning," he said, "but I thought there was a chance we would sometime during the season.”
Zeke was able to rattle in the animal during the 2019 hunting season. However, at 40 yards, the shot was not there. That was his only previous hunting encounter with the deer, but he was able to retrieve the shed antlers, giving him hope that there could be another encounter in the future.
After taking the shot and the deer running off, the emotions started. Father and son were in a full embrace, and the celebration began, quietly. The pair sat for an hour to be safe that the deer had expired.
“I replayed the shot in my head a hundred times and started to convince myself that I shot him in the shoulder. After an hour, I had to get down and start the tracking job because I was a wreck,” he noted.
The duo started the tracking, and very quickly spotted the deer through a clearing down by a creek.
“I ended up FaceTiming my wife, and she was on the phone when we walked up on him," he said. "It was pretty incredible. Just having my dad there too made it really special.”
The deer had 19 scorable points, 23 in total, and was unofficially green scored at 233 inches. Once the deer dries for 60-days, it can be officially scored. While preliminary estimates put the deer at 5½ years old, the jaw is being sent to a lab for further confirmation.
Only a handful of 200-inch deer are harvested nationwide each year, so this is a national caliber animal. The Quad-Cities area seemingly has one or two of these animals approaching or exceeding the magical 200 mark annually, just reinforcing how fortunate we are to have such incredible field and water resources around the greater Quad-Cities.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!