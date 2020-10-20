WORLD OUTDOORS: A day off results in a deer of a lifetime

“The last picture of Two Hundee was Sept. 1, so never in a million years did I think we would cross paths open morning," he said, "but I thought there was a chance we would sometime during the season.”

Zeke was able to rattle in the animal during the 2019 hunting season. However, at 40 yards, the shot was not there. That was his only previous hunting encounter with the deer, but he was able to retrieve the shed antlers, giving him hope that there could be another encounter in the future.

After taking the shot and the deer running off, the emotions started. Father and son were in a full embrace, and the celebration began, quietly. The pair sat for an hour to be safe that the deer had expired.

“I replayed the shot in my head a hundred times and started to convince myself that I shot him in the shoulder. After an hour, I had to get down and start the tracking job because I was a wreck,” he noted.

The duo started the tracking, and very quickly spotted the deer through a clearing down by a creek.

“I ended up FaceTiming my wife, and she was on the phone when we walked up on him," he said. "It was pretty incredible. Just having my dad there too made it really special.”