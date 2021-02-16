WORLD OUTDOORS: Annual QCCA Outdoor Show on tap for this weekend

The annual QCCA Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Adventure show begins Thursday at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. that evening. The show also is open Friday (noon-8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).
Unfortunately, there will not be any speakers this year because of COVID-19 limitations, but you can be sure our numerous local vendors will be on site with the latest tackle, gear, and local knowledge of our Quad-Cities waterways and hunting resources.
There are plenty of activities for the entire family, including a children’s area with a trout pond and other activities to keep them busy.
Kids under 6 receive free admission; children ages 6-15 are just $1; and adult admission is $8.
For more information on admission, hours of operation or advance tickets, visit www.qccaexpocenter.com.
Iowa DNR reaches out regarding seasons, rules: One positive of COVID-19 has been the new online access to public officials, which traditionally people could only get by traveling to state meetings. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be hosting a virtual meeting on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested as long as time allows.
“We want people to attend this meeting, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. The online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and everyone must register beforehand to attend. You can sign up at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qfuqsqz8jG9TAEH20gv500Jo_VUSq5D8X.
If that seems like a lot to type in, instead go to the Iowa DNR main website, click on the “About DNR” tab at the top right of the screen, then click on the DNR NEWS RELEASES tab on the left side of the screen. Next, you will need to scroll down to about the sixth press release labeled “DNR to hold meeting to review hunting.”
In that release, you will find this same link listed above to register. A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting. Also, in that registration email, there will be another email address you can use to submit questions in advance of the meeting.
Comments and questions collected prior to the meeting will be considered along with any other related emails received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules or regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment. If necessary, the DNR has said it will hold an additional virtual meeting.
Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com