WORLD OUTDOORS: Annual QCCA Outdoor Show on tap for this weekend

“We want people to attend this meeting, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. The online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and everyone must register beforehand to attend. You can sign up at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qfuqsqz8jG9TAEH20gv500Jo_VUSq5D8X.

If that seems like a lot to type in, instead go to the Iowa DNR main website, click on the “About DNR” tab at the top right of the screen, then click on the DNR NEWS RELEASES tab on the left side of the screen. Next, you will need to scroll down to about the sixth press release labeled “DNR to hold meeting to review hunting.”

In that release, you will find this same link listed above to register. A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting. Also, in that registration email, there will be another email address you can use to submit questions in advance of the meeting.