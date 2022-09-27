WORLD OUTDOORS: Apple picking for you and your deer

One of the fun activities of the fall is apple picking. Over the weekend, we started picking our four trees and quickly had enough for us, friends and family. However, because this year is a banner year for apple production, all the local wildlife is enjoying the bounty as well.

If you wonder how much wildlife like to eat apples, simply watch how many apples laying under your tree disappear overnight. Whether it's deer, squirrels, raccoons, rabbits, mice, or insects such as bees and wasps, they all like the sweetness of an apple. I have even had turkeys picking at the apples over the years.

Think of it as a tasty dessert for the animals. Unfortunately, some of the animals like to leave their "evidence" at the base of the trees or nearby, too. This is the same way I figured out the culprits that were eating all my strawberries inside of my fenced garden.

Another way to learn the specific deer or raccoon eating on your apples is to install a trail camera in the tree. What my cameras taught me is that a couple does have been feeding on my apples, likely for multiple years. Usually, in late August I’ll get the first one to show up, followed by some fawns, and many years even some smaller bucks. Since we have kenneled dogs now, almost all the activity is at night, but prior to the dogs, they would be there in the middle of the day. While this is not much help for hunting, I do find it enjoyable to sit in the kitchen during the summer and watch the deer have a snack.

Knowing the deer will come to apples like a kid to candy, hunting these areas can be productive for early-season hunts. Depending on the location of your orchard, whether around a high-traffic area or an abandoned grove back in the woods, hunting the transition areas to and from are likely to be the most productive. This is because apple orchards tend to be compact, not leaving much for shot lanes and this time of year the weather is usually not your friend. The chance of spooking deer is high, even with all the scent in the air from the apples, or parts of apples. Spooking these animals will likely cause them to go nocturnal and finish your chances of a successful hunt while the apples are ripe.

If you are hunting isolated trees, then trail cameras will be the key to learning the days and times the animals like to use them. While that information may not be helpful for this season, apple trees will produce annually, so it is worth the reconnaissance. These orchards can also be daytime bedding areas too because of the shading and previous maintenance.

While some people might think that hunting in or around an apple orchard might be like hunting over bait, hunting apple orchards is no different than hunting oak trees, on a corn field edge, or in your favorite rye and clover food plot. Now if you pour a pile of apples in front of your deer stand and say your hunting an orchard, your local conservation police officer may have some expensive education for you.

So, whether you like to pick or eat apples, or just enjoy the wildlife consuming those apples, take advantage of the next couple of weeks when everyone and everything is attracted to the sweet apples across our landscape.