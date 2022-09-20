WORLD OUTDOORS: Area Fishermen raise $22,000 for Children’s Therapy Center

The Quad-Cities is blessed to have some of the best fishing anywhere in the Midwest.

In addition, the character of many of those fishermen using those resources, going back to the 1970s, has been one of using these blessings to help those who need a helping hand.

Fast forward to 2022 where the 48th annual Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities Bass (CTC) Fishing Tournament is still using fishing as a great way to serve people and organizations in need. Nearly 150 anglers and dozens of sponsors supported the CTC and the life-changing work they do to help children in the area, raising $22,000 for the Children's Therapy Center.

Over the years, this event has become one of the premier events that every area bass angler wants to win. Unfortunately, this past Saturday the weather was also a significant challenge for the anglers with heavy downpours at times. Any time a big cold front comes through, the fish tend to slow their bite and this can make it a little more difficult for the anglers to find that five-fish limit. Of the 73 teams that competed, only 28 boats brought in that five-fish limit.

Tony Devolder of Geneseo and Tim Devolder of Grimes, Iowa, bested the field and took first place with a five-fish limit of 15.89 pounds. The duo had nearly a pound and a quarter lead over the second-place team of Mark Steiger of Milan and Terry Mathias of Cleveland, Ill. This team took second place with a great bag of fish weighing 14.66 pounds. PJ Baumgart and Ryan Gilbert, both from Sterling, took third place with a bag of 14.12 pounds. None of the top three finishers had a bass over four pounds, showing just how close the event really was.

Even in the pouring rain, 201 bass were brought to the scales, weighing 443 pounds, with a lot of nice-sized smallmouth bass in the mix. The largest bass of the event weighed in at 4.30 pounds.

The CTC is a rehabilitation center for children who have difficulties walking or talking for the first time. The difficulties can be from birth, injury or illness.

These skills are obviously critical to an individual’s independence and high-quality life. About 70% of their clients are not able to cover the expenses of the rehabilitation, which is why fundraising events like this tournament are critical to their work.

More importantly, this tournament assists in the well-being of the children fighting through these issues. Having sportsmen competing on behalf of these kids’ well-being is just one way the fishermen of the Quad-Cities are making their community better through tournament fishing.