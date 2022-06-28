 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
alert top story
WORLD OUTDOORS

WORLD OUTDOORS: 'Asian Carp' get a new name

  • Updated
  • 0

Carp.

What image comes to mind when you hear the name?

If you are like most fishermen, you think about the common carp, the lowly of the low fish in our area waters.

In fact, my grandpa used to have a recipe for carp. First, take a carp and nail it to a 2 x 4. Then pound the fish with a hammer. Next, throw away the fish and eat the board.

Well, maybe it was more of a joke, but you get the point that carp have never been high on the delicacy list for fish.

For the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, trying to change that stigma for “Asian Carp” has become a potential way to create a new market, and therefore a management tool, for an invasive fish that has become prevalent in our waterways over the past 20 years.

Last week, they announced the new name “Copi” as the commercial product available for consumers.

Changing a fish's name has been a successful strategy for other fish. Orange roughy was originally called slimehead. Chilean sea bass was known originally known as Patagonian toothfish, and peekytoe crab was once known as mud crab.

People are also reading…

This strategy has been used for more than just fish, too, as Chinese gooseberries were later called "kiwi," and everyone loves saying “kiwi.”

Overall, these rebrandings change the perception from scary or unpalatable, to a great product to eat.

For me, when I hear "Copi," I immediately think of Cobia, which is one of the best eating saltwater fish available. Whether that was intentional on their part or not, it was an immediate positive reaction for my taste buds, and that was their intent.

Having eaten multiple species of Asian carp, or Copi, the flesh is good when prepared correctly. When compared to tilapia, it is a much better meal. While my palette bias is always going to be to Mississippi River walleyes and flathead catfish, it is great to see the Illinois DNR working on creative solutions to a help solve a problem that affects our area waterways.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

B.A.S.S. Nation comes to the QC: While the John Deere Classic may be the most widely celebrated tournament in the Quad-Cities this week, there is a major bass fishing tournament drawing anglers from nine states to the Mississippi River in an effort to showcase their skills on our high-quality bass fishery. The event runs from Wednesday through Friday.

Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, as well as the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional, have traditionally run out of La Crosse, Wis., competing in Pools 7, 8 and 9. However, this week, anglers representing the nine Northern states will launch out of Clinton and compete by fishing Mississippi River Pools 13, 14 and 15.

Tournament fishing is nothing new to these pools as multiple QC area fishing clubs have smaller events each weekend, and even a few during the week. It is anticipated that 90-120 boats will travel here to compete in this event. As someone who spends a fair amount of time around the Mississippi River, I can tell you that most of these anglers have been in the area since Saturday. Sometimes it is easy to identify out-of-town boaters.

The participants will launch from Clinton Marina starting at 5:30 a.m. and will return for weigh-in starting at 2 p.m. This three-day event will have live weigh-ins which the general public can attend. The top boater and non-boater from each state this week will advance to the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, which will be held Nov. 9-11 on Pickwick Lake, near Florence, Ala.

Photos: Bettendorf High School cardboard boat regatta

More than 100 students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs during a regatta competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

1 of 12
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Q-C metro/area baseball leaders

Iowa Q-C metro/area baseball leaders

Here is a look at the baseball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area. Numbers are what has been posted to Varsity Bound as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Four-star lineman selects Hawkeyes

Four-star lineman selects Hawkeyes

Trevor Lauck, a four-star offensive lineman from Indianapolis, announced Sunday evening on social media that he has verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeyes as part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

GOLF: Field slowly coming together for next week's John Deere Classic

GOLF: Field slowly coming together for next week's John Deere Classic

Now slated two weeks behind the U.S. Open and two weeks ahead of the Open Championship, it appears as if a number of more prominent players are choosing to go play the PGA Tour-sponsored Scottish Open the week ahead of the British Open and use the John Deere Classic week as a travel/off week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News