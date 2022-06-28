WORLD OUTDOORS: 'Asian Carp' get a new name

Carp.

What image comes to mind when you hear the name?

If you are like most fishermen, you think about the common carp, the lowly of the low fish in our area waters.

In fact, my grandpa used to have a recipe for carp. First, take a carp and nail it to a 2 x 4. Then pound the fish with a hammer. Next, throw away the fish and eat the board.

Well, maybe it was more of a joke, but you get the point that carp have never been high on the delicacy list for fish.

For the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, trying to change that stigma for “Asian Carp” has become a potential way to create a new market, and therefore a management tool, for an invasive fish that has become prevalent in our waterways over the past 20 years.

Last week, they announced the new name “Copi” as the commercial product available for consumers.

Changing a fish's name has been a successful strategy for other fish. Orange roughy was originally called slimehead. Chilean sea bass was known originally known as Patagonian toothfish, and peekytoe crab was once known as mud crab.

This strategy has been used for more than just fish, too, as Chinese gooseberries were later called "kiwi," and everyone loves saying “kiwi.”

Overall, these rebrandings change the perception from scary or unpalatable, to a great product to eat.

For me, when I hear "Copi," I immediately think of Cobia, which is one of the best eating saltwater fish available. Whether that was intentional on their part or not, it was an immediate positive reaction for my taste buds, and that was their intent.

Having eaten multiple species of Asian carp, or Copi, the flesh is good when prepared correctly. When compared to tilapia, it is a much better meal. While my palette bias is always going to be to Mississippi River walleyes and flathead catfish, it is great to see the Illinois DNR working on creative solutions to a help solve a problem that affects our area waterways.

B.A.S.S. Nation comes to the QC: While the John Deere Classic may be the most widely celebrated tournament in the Quad-Cities this week, there is a major bass fishing tournament drawing anglers from nine states to the Mississippi River in an effort to showcase their skills on our high-quality bass fishery. The event runs from Wednesday through Friday.

Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, as well as the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional, have traditionally run out of La Crosse, Wis., competing in Pools 7, 8 and 9. However, this week, anglers representing the nine Northern states will launch out of Clinton and compete by fishing Mississippi River Pools 13, 14 and 15.

Tournament fishing is nothing new to these pools as multiple QC area fishing clubs have smaller events each weekend, and even a few during the week. It is anticipated that 90-120 boats will travel here to compete in this event. As someone who spends a fair amount of time around the Mississippi River, I can tell you that most of these anglers have been in the area since Saturday. Sometimes it is easy to identify out-of-town boaters.

The participants will launch from Clinton Marina starting at 5:30 a.m. and will return for weigh-in starting at 2 p.m. This three-day event will have live weigh-ins which the general public can attend. The top boater and non-boater from each state this week will advance to the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, which will be held Nov. 9-11 on Pickwick Lake, near Florence, Ala.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0