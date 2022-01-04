WORLD OUTDOORS: Bald Eagle Days are back

As winter progresses, fish die and float down the river. Two species make up most of the fish, freshwater drum and gizzard shad, but you can see about any species and size of fish floating down the river during the winter. When the eagles see these floating fish, the dinner bell goes off. Many times, you will see multiple eagles diving on these fish. Occasionally, you will also see the eagles diving on live ducks or geese that are hanging out in these same areas.

Some of the key areas to search include the lock and dams, Rock Island's Sunset Marina (if there is some open water) and nearly anywhere there are mature trees along the river. The lock and dams are probably the best place for viewing. However, if you go there, make sure you use some “Eagle Etiquette."

Bald eagles are under a lot of stress this time of year and try to use as little energy as possible in order to maintain body heat. Therefore, it is important that resting eagles are not frightened to the point of flying off and burning up badly needed energy. You can help the eagles survive the winter by not approaching them and staying close to — or in — your car as you watch.

One of my favorite spots to view concentrations of eagles feeding and resting is the viewing platform and Lock and Dam 13, just north of Fulton. In addition, there is a bald eagle nest on the entrance road back to the dam. On their elevated platform, you can view birds diving for fish, and resting in the Iowa shoreline trees. Bring your binoculars, camera and a good coat when going there, and don’t be surprised if you run into professional photographers sharing space with you.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

