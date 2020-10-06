WORLD OUTDOORS: Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's MWC World Walleye Championships Comes to the QC

The Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s MWC World Walleye Championship will begin this week at Sunset Park in Rock Island.
The tournament will occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The weigh in will be at Sunset Park between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. each day.
Twenty-eight teams will be competing for the chance to be called National Champions all the while showing off the walleye fishery around the Quad-Cities area. Participants for the MWC National Championship had to qualify for this event from their efforts at other tournaments across the country.
Youth deer season this weekend in Illinois: This Saturday through Monday, youth have an opportunity for a firearm deer hunt long before the rest of the hunters hit the field in mid-November.
The season is a great chance to take kids into the field, even if only to introduce them to deer hunting. A word of caution, though: Make sure that the youth hunters are proficient in firearm safety and comfortable with firing a shotgun or muzzleloader prior to going out. Only shotguns and muzzleloaders are eligible for this season.
There are a couple requirements to participate. First, only young hunters, both resident and non-resident, under the age of 18 are eligible to hunt. Each youth hunter must be accompanied by a supervising, non-hunting adult. Adults should also remember this is a youth hunt; therefore, you will need to approach all the aspects to maximize their opportunities, not your opportunity to get that early buck that has eluded all the adult hunters over the years.
Youth must get a valid permit, which can be acquired over-the-counter at any Illinois Department of Natural Resources license distributor. Each child is limited to one permit for the season. If the child is 16 or older, they will likely require a general hunting license as well.
Hunters may hunt all counties in Illinois, except the Chicagoland collar counties. If you are in that general area, you can go on their website at www.dnr.Illinois.gov to get any clarifying information. The website will also have information on public hunting areas that are eligible for this weekend’s hunt.
Over-the-counter firearm deer permit availability: Excess firearm deer permits for the regular season go on sale Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Rock Island, as well as most other local counties, have some tags available. Henry County is the only county where all the tags have sold out. All tags can be purchased at any ILDNR retailer.
Friends of the Hennepin Canal annual meeting: The Friends of the Hennepin Canal's mission is to maintain and develop recreational and educational opportunities, and to assist in the preservation of the historical features of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park.
The group conducts hikes along the canal all year long with their "Hike the Canal" outings. The next schedules hike is planned for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m. It will be a 3.2-mile hike that goes from Lock 17 to Bridge 6. For more information, check their website at friends-hennepin-canal.org.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
