WORLD OUTDOORS: Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's MWC World Walleye Championships Comes to the QC

The Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s MWC World Walleye Championship will begin this week at Sunset Park in Rock Island.

The tournament will occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The weigh in will be at Sunset Park between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. each day.

Twenty-eight teams will be competing for the chance to be called National Champions all the while showing off the walleye fishery around the Quad-Cities area. Participants for the MWC National Championship had to qualify for this event from their efforts at other tournaments across the country.

Youth deer season this weekend in Illinois: This Saturday through Monday, youth have an opportunity for a firearm deer hunt long before the rest of the hunters hit the field in mid-November.

The season is a great chance to take kids into the field, even if only to introduce them to deer hunting. A word of caution, though: Make sure that the youth hunters are proficient in firearm safety and comfortable with firing a shotgun or muzzleloader prior to going out. Only shotguns and muzzleloaders are eligible for this season.