WORLD OUTDOORS: Being thankful for 2022

As this year comes to an end, it is a good time to look back on 2022 and count our blessings for surviving another year.

I say surviving because in 2022 we seemingly started the process of putting COVID behind us, even though many of us were impacted by it in significant ways.

As I think back on the year, a couple of things jump out. First, the return of the outdoor shows and being able to see old friends associated with them. Bald eagle days will be returning in less than two weeks with the hunting and fishing outdoor show in February. It represents the end of winter and the new beginnings of spring. It is a great time to pick up that new bait, reel, or rod, or to start talking about turkey season, which begins as the snow melts. Unfortunately, this past Illinois youth turkey season in March, the snow was still flying and I missed an opportunity to spend time with my son turkey hunting during his season.

For me, I am thankful for the shed antlers that my friends and I were able to recover. Shed antler hunting is, many times, more exciting than deer hunting itself. Finding the antlers from individual deer year after year is a ton of fun and helps you develop an understanding of antler growth rates on your property. This is especially true when you have trail camera photos of the animal. If you are in Iowa, most public lands are open to shed antler hunting. It is a great way to get out of the house, explore some new lands, and maybe find a few treasures along the way.

Summer was highlighted by “normal” water levels on the Mississippi River. What we consider normal is relative, but 2022 was the first spring and summer when we did not have long, consistently high water. I heard a lot of complaints from walleye fishermen early that all the fish were gone, but I know the fish hatcheries had no issue finding them relatively close to where they like to hang out during the high water. That time of year reminds me how fortunate we are to have the Mississippi River and the wonderful fishing resources. National organizations come to the greater Quad-Cities area to experience the fishing. B.A.S.S. came to the area this past summer and crowned a Midwest champion in our local pools.

Fall brings great fishing, duck, goose, and dove hunting, and a lot of fall traditions with family and friends. The highlight for me was a fishing trip with my dad for muskies in southern Illinois. Beyond the actual angling, being able to share stories, laughter, and just spending quality time with family, without interruption, was one of the highlights of my entire outdoor season.

Finally, 2022 is not quite over yet. I plan to spend the new year weekend with family outdoors, hopefully sledding and throwing snowballs, if there is any snow left. If not, the warm weather forecast should allow for multiple opportunities to get the nieces and nephews outside, maybe in the mud, but developing new memories as they come out to visit their family “out in the country.” Never forget the impact little things can have on kids and young adults, because anytime adults share their time with them, it will have an impact. You may never see it and the children may not immediately realize it, but as they become adults and look back, they will remember those times when they laughed, got muddy, or truly enjoyed each other in the outdoors.