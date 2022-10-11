WORLD OUTDOORS: C.A.S.T for Kids coming to the QC

A special fishing event for children with special needs will be coming to the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 22. That is when C.A.S.T. makes its Quad-Cities debut.

The target audience for these events is kids with special needs ages 6-18. The organization defines this as any child with a broad range of challenges from autism and down syndrome, cerebral palsy and cancer/cancer survivors to learning challenges, economic challenges and even foster kids who have never had the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. The ultimate goal is for everyone to enjoy an adventure and create some big smiles and special memories.

C.A.S.T. is an acronym for Catch A Special Thrill.

Terry Grafton, Western Regional Director for the organization, and native Quad-Citian, explained the C.A.S.T. for kids organization’s primary goals.

"First, we want to rally the community around these special kids and their families to celebrate them, encourage them and cheer them on," he said. "There is such an amazing dynamic that occurs when the community comes together for a special purpose. Second, we want to create new opportunities in the outdoors where the participants can overcome limitations with the support and encouragement of C.A.S.T. volunteers and take that `win for the day' and apply it to other aspects of their lives. We hear about this happening at many of our events through our post-event letters from the parents. Finally, we want to equip the kids with fishing equipment and basic instruction/demonstration around fishing so they have a foundation to pursue this outdoor adventure as a new family outdoor activity."

These types of events only happen when the community stands up and supports them, from a local host coordinator who raises their hand and says "I want to make this happen in my community" to the local sponsors who support the event financially, to the volunteers who dedicate some of their time to create special memories and experiences for the participants.

Fortunately for organizations such as C.A.S.T., the Quad-Cities has a long history of supporting such organizations.

To be a part of this event, you can go to https://castforkids.org/event/middleparklagoon/ and sign up to volunteer or donate to the event. If you go to the national website (CASTforkids.org), you can click on the “FIND an EVENT” button, select IOWA and the event link should be there as well.

Grafton was a former director for a large fishing circuit, and has been in this line of work for a long time. Now working as a regional director for C.A.S.T., he had some insight into the value of such events.

"I travel nine months out of the year attending C.A.S.T. for Kids events in many communities across America. At every event, I get to experience the impact these events have on the kids, their families and the volunteers," he said. "Supernatural things happen in the outdoors, limitations are overcome, souls are healed, our passions are recharged, and we walk away from those experiences as changed individuals, many times in small ways, occasionally in very significant ways. As a native Quad-Citian, this community is very special to me.

"I wanted to bring those opportunities and experiences to the kids, the families and the volunteers within this community to experience it. At our events, we celebrate each child with a plaque ceremony where we call up each child, celebrate them, cheer them on and offer them a plaque with their picture on it as a gift and ask them about their day. The stories that the kids tell will melt your heart. It's just a very special time and then you realize there are kids all around the country just hoping someone will provide an opportunity like that for them. That's what gets me excited about bringing a C.A.S.T. for Kids event to the Quad-Cities.”