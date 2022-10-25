WORLD OUTDOORS: C.A.S.T. for Kids Event has Successful Debut

The Quad-Cities area sportsmen have a long history of supporting children’s fishing events, events for veterans, gatherings for people with disabilities or just having charity tournaments with the proceeds directly supporting children’s therapy and health.

It is a great testament to the selflessness of the individuals and the character of the people who spend their time enjoying the outdoors.

This past weekend was no exception.

Terry Grafton, Western Region Director for C.A.S.T. for Kids, had a “suggestion” from his supervisor that he set up an event in Iowa, on short notice. Typically, these events take several months to prepare, have a site coordinator, and plenty of time to get sponsors, volunteers, and participants all lined up for a successful day. Grafton, a Quad-Cities native, had to hustle and rely on a lot of distant conversations to get it done. And he did just that.

Twenty-five children, and over 100 people overall, attended the event at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon. It was a beautiful day for late October, a real concern for Grafton. Since this event was put together late in the process, finding a weekend to get the event installed was not an easy task. Fortunately, the weather cooperated, and the participants and helpers took full advantage of the sunny skies and warm weather.

C.A.S.T. coordinates a program for a morning of fishing for children who are facing challenges in their life. Each participant received a shirt, fishing pole combo, a tackle box with the essentials, as well as a photo plaque commemorating their day. Each plaque included a large picture of the angler, which is quite a surprise for most of the young anglers. Each angler is brought up and presented their plaque in front of the crowd. Most children might say a word or two, but were usually shy. However, occasionally there is a surprise.

“…At one event earlier this year I had a child that was very shy, rarely made eye contact, never spoke a word and seeing his personality, I figured I would just present the award and let him exit," said Grafton. "To my surprise, the child grabbed the microphone and began to talk about how much fun he was having, thanked everyone involved, then began talking about how much he loved his dad and how he appreciated all the things that his dad did for him.”

He said that almost everyone in the crowd was in tears after the speech. So, now you understand the power of these events for both the participants and the people who support each child. For many of them, it is their first time fishing.

I spent a little time with Cooper Dreyer, who is from Bettendorf, his mother Kaylen, and Cooper’s grandparents, all of whom were there to help Cooper attempt to catch a fish for the first time ever. He caught many, many fish and his mom was very grateful for the event.

“This is such a great opportunity,” Kaylen said as she described what the event meant to her and to many of the children who participated.

Many of the children there were also classmates and getting to experience it together made it that much better.

The C.A.S.T. organization is planning to come back in 2023 after the warm Quad-Cities welcome. They would like to hold events on both sides of the river next year, if possible. If you are interested in being part of the volunteer crew, or would like to participate in future events, Grafton would love to communicate with you at terry@castforkids.org.