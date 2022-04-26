WORLD OUTDOORS: Catching big fish while bluegill fishing with kids

With summer sneaking up on us and kids getting out of school, it will soon be time for fishing.

However, if you are a parent who has multiple kids fishing, it can get a little frustrating baiting and unhooking the 100th 4-inch bluegill in a row. But there might be a solution that is good for both parents and kids, who will then remember the experience for a lifetime. A live bait rig casted at the edge of all the commotion can result in some great stories for the kids and a little extra fun for the adults.

One setup I use is a Mississippi River frog rod, which is typically 7- or 8-feet long, medium heavy to heavy action, and equipped with a good quality baitcaster. I prefer the eight-foot rods with 65-pound braided line for this technique.

First, slide on a bobber stopper and plastic bead to absorb the impact between the bobber stopper and the large slip bobber you will be adding next. I prefer a 9-inch cylinder slip bobber because it is very easy to see at a distance as your attention is required by the children. Also, the kids will keep an eye on it, too, because it’s a 9-inch bobber and only “big fish” will take it down. You can add a 17-pound fluorocarbon leader if you think toothy critters are in the area.

After sliding on the bobber, add another bead, then a wide gap, straight shank, flipping hook. This gives you the most bite and least obstruction when setting the hook. I prefer the trocar point hooks because of its penetration power through the bone of bass, pike or muskie.

Your bait will be one of those 4-inch bluegills the children are catching, but water depth and clarity should be considered. I prefer my drops to only be about 3-feet long as I want the bait to be right at the line where I can see it with the water clarity. If the water you are fishing is four-foot deep and you have weeds, then this depth will not work. You want your bait to be above any weedlines, casting a shadow down to the depths. Think of it like the great whites hunting seals in South Africa on Shark Week. You want the predator to be able to see the bait and attack from below.

Also, make sure the body of water you are fishing allows the bluegills or other sunfish to be used as bait. Some state or local waters may not allow it. If they do, then hook that sunfish behind the dorsal fin, but before the narrowing part of the tail. You want the bait to be able to swim, but struggle pulling down the bobber as it attempts to head for the bottom and cover.

When you are ready to set the bait, cast it out beyond the area of disturbance the kids are making. I like to leave plenty of slack line out and keep the rod in a holder, if possible. This allows me a little time to notice when the bait has been taken and the baitcaster can take in that slack very quickly before setting the hook. One fun tip is to turn the drag down significantly on the reel. By doing this you add a little margin if the fish runs quickly and it makes for a longer fight for the kids and they reel in “the monster fish” you just hooked. It also might save you from losing the rig. Just remember to put your thumb on the spool before setting the hook or you may have a mess.

Summertime is full of family fishing events. Use this additional setup to liven up the day and possibly make memories of a lifetime.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

