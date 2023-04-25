Each year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources invests significant resources to support its walleye fishery, stocking over 160 million walleyes in approximately 80 different water bodies statewide.

Locally, the Fairport Fish Hatchery staff spend several weeks collecting broodstock (adult walleyes) for hatchery production. These activities dominate time resources and minimize population monitoring of walleye for these stocked waterbodies. Creel surveys are conducted at a limited number of locations, but not all are walleye fisheries.

In 2022, Iowa DNR partnered with MyCatch, an app-based tournament platform, to conduct a statewide catch-photo-release fishing tournament to determine if angler reported data could provide a reasonable overview of walleye catch rates and length distributions for waterbodies across the state.

The tournament entry fee was $25 per angler, and prizes were awarded for largest fish, most fish, and “hard luck” (no fish) every week during the event.

Ongoing fisheries survey efforts and creel surveys were used as a benchmark to evaluate how well the reporting from anglers matched fisheries data. The underlying question behind this effort was to assess if the angler reported catches were consistent with other fisheries data, and if so, could they provide a new, cost-effective way to develop a broader assessment of walleye populations.

There were 70 anglers to participate in the 2022 event, which occurred during May and June, fishing at 41 lake and river locations across Iowa. There were 551 trips logged, with 2,074 fish being caught.

In all, 1,795 hours were spent fishing. There were only 96 trips where no fish were caught, and the average catch rate statewide was 1.43 fish/hour. Clear Lake and Big Creek both had about 500 fish reported, while Brushy Creek, Rathbun Reservoir, Spirit Lake and Pool 16 of the Mississippi River all had over 100 fish reported.

“The catches by the anglers matched up pretty well with the traditional fish surveys on many waters,” stated Jeff Kopaska, who is a biometrian with the IA DNR fisheries section.

In 2023, there are some local sponsors for QC area fishermen as well.

Lost Grove is one of the target lakes the DNR would like to get additional information.

For example, K&K Hardware will be sponsoring a $125 gift card for the biggest and most walleye caught during the tournament. Multiple area businesses will be sponsoring gift cards for second through fourth place as well.

Statewide, an additional $7,000 in prizes have been donated in addition to the $5,000 from the Iowa DNR. Sauger and saugeye are also eligible for the event.

One of the fun things about the online tournament is you will instantly know where you stand for the event and you can do everything over the phone. You can register using the QR code on the photo or search Angler’s Atlas for the 2023 Iowa Walleye Challenge.

While discussing the event, Kopaska also mentioned very few reports from Pools 13-15, areas where a lot of walleyes are caught each year.

Area hatcheries use these areas extensively for broodstock collections of river strain walleye, so there are no secrets about the number of walleye in those pools, however, there is little comparable data to the fisheries inland.

This is something that local fishermen, who are already out fishing, can do to help contribute to the science of fish management and ultimately help the DNR to better manage and enhance the walleye fisheries we all like to enjoy around the Quad-Cities.