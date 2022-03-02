WORLD OUTDOORS: Controlled fires can be beneficial to landscape

Spring is nature’s time for renewal for both people, as we all crawl out from a long winter’s seclusion, and the landscape as the soils warm from the additional sunshine each day.

One of those tools for renewal on any landscape is fire. Whether it is burning off your butterfly garden, cleaning up the debris from winter or doing a prescribed burn of a 5-acre switchgrass field, the value of burning makes the risks associated with it worthwhile.

Anytime you are dealing with fire, your first concern should always be safety. There are some easy tips to remember.

First, always check for local burn bans or restrictions before conducting any open burns. Each city or township will likely have its own rules, so try to plan ahead.

Second, never use gasoline or other flammable liquid to accelerate your fire. Wait until things are drier if that is an issue.

Next, be prepared to extinguish the fire if the winds kick up. Dry materials can last in the wind a long distance, so be attentive to the conditions. Keep a hose or fire extinguisher close by prior to setting the fire as it may be too late to find everything in a panic.

And finally, if things are getting out of control, call the fire department for immediate help. Like most issues in life, taking care of them at the small level will keep you from getting into BIG trouble.

Deciding when to burn is also an important step in the process. Burning when the grass or ground around you is damp will help keep any fire from spreading. Doing a little pre-fire work like mowing the grass short or raking the ground down to the dirt will increase the chances of your fire staying where it is supposed to be.

This includes keeping your burn pile away from buildings or other structures. Many of us are still cleaning up the remnants of the 2020 derecho. That wood is now properly dry and will produce clean, low ember fires.

If you are participating in a prescribed burn, then make sure you know your specific job, where the exit routes are to safely remove yourself from harm, and have the proper personal protection equipment, or PPE, to handle the work that is associated with the burn.

This includes a face covering for smoke as prescribed burns can develop their own wind conditions and move smoke into directions that were not intended.

A prescribed burn should only be performed by a trained burn boss who is equipped with the knowledge, procedures and experience to perform such a task. These events, many times, require a permit or at least a courtesy call to the local fire department before they occur.

The benefits from burning can be significant. First, it removes the old leaves and other dead vegetation from the landscape, returning nutrients back to the soil. And if we have learned anything from the fires in California from the news, it is that when you allow vegetation to accumulate and become significant, the fuel load in the prairie, or the woods, can cause catastrophic impacts on people and the environment.

Most of Illinois and Iowa historically had fire to keep the landscapes clean. Since we removed fire from that landscape, the problems it solved have become our issues to solve.

Conducting burns in the spring tend to end with a beautiful green landscape in about 4-6 weeks depending on the magnitude and the habitat. It will knock back invasive trees and shrubs that will eventually shad out prairie and other shade-intolerant plants.

While the weather is cool and the ground is damp, now is a great time to get caught up on those outside chores, but make sure you burn safely in order to enjoy the fruit of that labor.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

