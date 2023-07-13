This past Saturday local Law Enforcement Officers teamed up to fish with area youth at 220th Avenue ramp in Lost Grove Lake. The "Cops and Bobbers" event hosted around 50 youth for a morning of fishing and fun.

Officers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Conservation and Bettendorf Police Department all assisted participants as they spent the morning enjoying the lake. After a morning of catching fish and meeting local officers, the kids received prizes.

The event was strongly supported by area businesses including McCausland Corner Market, Hy-Vee (Eldridge), R&R sports, K&K Hardware, Blains Farm & Fleet, Custom Jigs and Spins, TTI Blakemore, EZ Living in Milan, QCCA Expo Center and the QC In-fisherman. This kind of support shows the true importance and deep dedication to the outdoors our area anglers and businesses believe in.

Special deer hunts at the Savanna Army Depot’s Lost Mound Unit

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge announced that they are now accepting 2023 applications for special deer hunts at the Lost Mound unit. Two managed deer hunts, one for youth (ages 10-17) and one for adults with disability (18 and older), are conducted within closed areas of the Lost Mound Unit. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult able-bodied attendant who is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer. The application period runs through July 31 and is open to both residents and nonresidents of Illinois. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for the 35 hunt sites on Aug. 9 for each of the hunts. All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals will be required to attend the mandatory hunt site check-in and scout day, which corresponds with their hunt. The Youth Hunt check-in will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, or Friday, Nov. 17. The Adults with Disability Hunt check-in will be held on Friday, Nov. 10. All check-ins will occur at the Lost Mound Unit equipment storage building, which can be found at 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna, Illinois.

The youth hunt will be held on Nov. 18 and 19, 2023, which coincides with the Illinois firearms deer first season. An unfilled Illinois youth deer permit or Jo Daviess County deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youth must show certification of completion of a state approved hunter safety course. The hunt for adults with disabilities will be held on Nov. 11 and 12, which is the Saturday and Sunday before the Illinois firearms deer first season. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification (or similar disability certification from nonresident states) is required. Wheelchair-bound and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunting sites. A Jo Daviess County deer permit is not needed to apply for this hunt, as this permit is provided by the refuge.

For additional information, call the USFWS office at 815-273-2732.

Hunter safety class

The Rock Island Conservation Club will host an Illinois hunter safety course from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The Conservation Club is located at 2421 Big Island Road in Milan. It will be conducted by master instructor Brian Hockenberry. If you would like to register, you can call 309-912-1315 to reserve your spot.