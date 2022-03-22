WORLD OUTDOORS: Decoding all the fisheries information

Fishing is like any other field of study, or hobby, in that there are thousands of opinions for every set of circumstance.

Case in point, a good fisherman I have known for many years contacted me to ask when northern pike spawn. In his online research, the results were all over the place. Many of you know, I am a fish biologist here locally, so I thought I might give you a little insight on how to digest all of the information available.

First, realize that absolute facts rarely exist with mother nature. Twenty-five years on the Mississippi River has shown this, except that when a fish is dead, it usually stays dead. Although I saw a video of a frozen fish reanimate when it was thawed, so again, maybe there are no absolutes. The ability to adapt and try new strategies is what has allowed these species of fish to survive over the millennia.

Second, just because the book gives you a set of conditions does not mean it is relevant to every water. A great example would be Mississippi River walleye spawning, which I have a lot of experience with at the Quad Cities Nuclear Station Fish Hatchery.

Every spring we head out on the Mississippi River and collect walleyes before they spawn, just like our state and federal hatcheries. Whether the river temperature is 36-degrees or 62-degrees during the first week of April, the walleyes in Pool 14 will be looking to spawn in roughly the same areas of the river, at the same time. However, the real difference is in the magnitude of the event.

When conditions are less than optimal, you will see some fish trying to spawn early or later. During the spring of 2012, river temperatures reached the low 60s in late March, which is about 20 degrees warmer than normal. Seeing something so extreme, many hatcheries, like ourselves, rushed out early to get the fish before they all dropped their eggs. And while we did find some fish dropping their eggs early, the majority of the animals still waited until the first week of April to commence spawning.

A second example would be from some observations from Spring Lake, by Savanna, in Pool 13. We had largemouth bass spawning in late March when some of the backwaters reached the low 70s that year. To see male bass guarding nests, and eventually some balls of fry, in early April was crazy for this biologist. However, a week or so later, a big cold front came in and dropped that shallow water over 20 degrees in a few days. All of those fry likely perished from the cold and those adult fish were unsuccessful in their spawning. However, a month later in early May, bass could be found across Spring Lake guarding nests and balls of fry just like normal. Since there was variety, the year class was not lost.

Throughout this article I have only referenced Mississippi River observations intentionally because those are actual field observations I have made. These actual conditions will not likely mimic Lost Grove Lake, Lake George or your favorite spot in Missouri or Minnesota.

Temperature is an easy metric to observe and can swing the peak of events a few days, but on the Mississippi River, photoperiod tends to be a bigger driver for walleye spawning.

Mother Nature is resilient and continually trying to adapt, even within the same species. The best way to learn the specifics of your local waters is to get out and experience it.

