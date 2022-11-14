WORLD OUTDOORS: Details count for firearm deer season

Firearm deer season begins the week in Illinois and in a few weeks in Iowa.

Hunters across both states will be heading to the woods to chase their hunting dreams, fill their freezers, and make lasting memories with friends and family. While the anticipation of the hunt will keep most hunters on their toes, details are always missed, or there are last-minute things you can do better to increase the chances of a successful hunt.

First, know your equipment. There is nothing worse than being in the moment and being unable to finish the harvest because you cannot effectively operate your equipment. Unfortunately, that happened to my friend recently, who had a 10-yard shot on a giant 8-point we had been hoping would show itself. The problem was he could not flip his safety to off on the new crossbow, and in the chaos of the moment, spooked the animal. Heartbroken, upset, and mad, he knew he had not taken the time to truly understand his equipment and it cost him a very special mature 8-pointer.

For firearm season, check your scope mount, test fire your shotgun and make sure it is still true. Take the time to understand the dynamics of the slug you are shooting. For example, my shotgun is sighted for 50 yards and will hit 4 inches lower at 100 yards, the effective distance of a copper solid sabot. Shoot with the heavy clothing you will be wearing AND the gloves you will likely be wearing. Many times, your orange vest can catch your gun stock, another thing to think about at the range, not the field.

Second, dress for the weather. Hunting in sub-freezing conditions calls for additional levels of protection. First, you cannot sweat and stay warm. That includes walking to the stand or blind. If this means walking into the area in your long underwear, remember, it's dark and no one will see you. Hunters tend to put on all their clothes for the day and then walk to their hunting spot. You are dressed for sitting, not walking. This can become a very serious situation with hypothermia and other issues from being wet and cold. Hand warmer and electric vests are not going to fix that. I have suffered hypothermia during a bow hunt, you get disoriented, numb, and prone to injury trying to climb out of a stand. It can be a life-or-death event.

Next, make sure you have all your paperwork. Too many times hunters start rummaging through their drawers and cabinets the night before, looking for those deer tags. Taking the time to pack your license and tags well beforehand will make for a better night’s rest and a better hunting experience.

Finally, take the time to make sure pictures from your successful hunt are appropriate. There is nothing worse than inappropriate pictures to share with family and friends. Clean the blood from around the mouth, put the tongue back in its mouth, and display the animal as a trophy because every harvest is a trophy. We owe the animal that respect. A box of baby wipes or even some paper towels and a bottle of water will go a long way in cleaning up the animal. Minimizing blood in your pictures will help “sanitize” the pictures for people who may not understand hunting. A bad photo on social media can give a black eye to hunters everywhere.

An old coach of mine used to say prior preparation prevents poor performance and it is applicable to hunting.

Firearm season is around the corner, so put in the time to increase your success this fall.