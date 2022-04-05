WORLD OUTDOORS: Don’t waste outdoor opportunities or you may end up in the cold!

These past two weeks have been a grim reminder that spring in the Midwest is completely messed up.

Early March felt like May, and these past two weeks have been cold, snowy and not a lot of fun if you are a walleye fisherman. I have had the privilege of being on the river nearly every day these past few weeks and it really reminded me, in the depths of cold and rain, that I should be out enjoying the outdoors when Mother Nature offered great conditions but chose to find something else to do.

I have talked with a multitude of fishermen these past few weeks and the consensus has been clear — fishing has not been good. That view has been further strengthened as the truck and trailer parking areas have been as empty as a church parking lot on Monday morning.

While Mother Nature is smiling as she reminds us that spring is not quite here yet, we need to remember these days so that we are properly motivated later when we think “I’ll get the boat out another day” or "I just don’t want to clean it out right now,” making up excuses just to watch TV or do something other than getting outside and enjoying our area resources.

So how do you beat the temptation to “wait for another day?” Well, here are some suggestions that have worked for me.

First, remember that 90% of success is showing up. I know that I have said it a hundred times to coworkers that "you can’t harvest a deer from the couch,” although I am sure someone has a couch in a blind somewhere. The idea is to be successful; therefore, you have to put forth the effort.

As I continue to try and motivate my kids away from their video games and computer videos, I continually impress upon them that experiencing things in real life is better than any experience on the screen. Deer hunters and fishermen are always loaded with excuses on why they are not successful. At least make it a good story and not saying it was because you were busy watching reruns on TV.

Second, schedule time in your calendar for these experiences. As a husband, father, fish biologist, writer … and everything else, the amount of time I spend alone in outdoor activities I love is minimal. I cannot recall the last time I went fishing by myself. Don’t get me wrong, I love fishing with other people, too, but you need to schedule time to reconnect with nature. For me, it is shed hunting or turkey hunting, because no one in my household wants to walk the hills I shed hunt or get up at 4:30 a.m. to chase a bird.

This requires me to get the tags and allocate that time on my personal calendar and my work calendar. Things happen and sometimes you just cannot get into the field. However, by putting it on the calendar you have time allocated. My wife and I have calendars on our phones that are synced, so every school band concert, volleyball practice, or meeting outside of normal work hours is documented. This eliminates the last-minute get-togethers or other events that can take you away from the outdoors. I will always prioritize my family, but keeping that time in the woods or water will help keep your sanity or revive that tired spirit.

So whatever reason you use to avoid a day in the field, whether intentionally or by obligation, take the time now, before the summer season starts, and plan those outdoor adventures, so you have a good excuse to avoid the snow and cold rains of early April.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0