The world will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday.

The idea behind Earth Day was to start a national day to focus on the environment. It is credited to Gaylord Nelson, a former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, after witnessing the ravages of a 1969 massive oil spill of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Although, others claim that Earth Day was inspired by the Cuyahoga River fire on June 22, 1969. The river, which went through Cleveland, Ohio, caught on fire as it was so polluted that the mayor was once quoted saying the river “oozed” through the city by instead of flowing.

Either way, the Water Pollution Control Act of 1965 had already become law and the nation was starting to clean up its rivers slowly.

On April 22, 1970, the first demonstrations and rallies were seen across the country, mostly on college campuses.

The first Earth Day received support from both Republicans and Democrats, something we rarely see in today’s politics. Shortly thereafter, the United States Environmental Protection Agency was formed and the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were all passed by congress. While no law is perfect, these three Acts have had positive impacts on the environment, particularly our rivers and streams.

Despite the controversy about its origin and traditions, Earth Day can continue to have a positive impact on our local environment. Being a good steward is nothing new.

In the first chapter of Genesis, God says that man has dominion over the animals, sky, seas and land. Therefore, stewardship of our resources definitely is not a new concept.

Hunters and fisherman do that every time they take someone new out on the water or into the woods. I speak of this often as I advocate for getting kids in the outdoors constantly. Appreciation for our natural resources begets future use, protection and conservation. Those are the qualities we should pass along during this international event.

The stories told to me by my father about commercial fishing in the Mississippi River near Dubuque during the 1950s and 1960s just solidifies my appreciation of the clean river we are fortunate to have today.

They ran commercial fishing hoopnets in Pool 12. My dad recalls the toilet paper and many other “septic” oriented things attached to the nets as they fished. It was normal to see those types of things in the water, especially after a big rainfall.

In the 1950s, the river was still a primary conveyor of any garbage you wanted to get rid of, for both companies and for people. Going back decades before, the city of Chicago developed the largest of those waste disposal processes with the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. In the early 1900s, the Chicago River was known to catch on fire as well.

The city of Peoria would be the benefactor of all that pollution, which essentially killed the river of its wonder resources. The Illinois River was a duck hunters paradise, and the fish it produced for recreational and commercial fishermen was unparalleled. That legacy was lost quickly and is only now beginning to return. Even the Sanitary and Ship Canal is actually becoming usable for fish and other wildlife once again.

Today, seeing something like what my dad described would be highly surprising in the Mississippi River.

We should all do our part to ensure these natural resources are available to our future generations in at least as good of, if not better, condition than we received them, which is really what stewardship, and Earth Day, should be about.