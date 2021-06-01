WORLD OUTDOORS: EM Police Benevolent Youth Fishing Derby has great morning of fishing

Around 50-60 children ages 5-15 participated in the third annual East Moline Police Benevolent Youth Fishing Derby. The event was held at Lower Butterworth Park in East Moline.
“This is the third year of this event, having missed 2020 due to COVID, but it has been a good turnout," said Riley Reeves, community oriented police officer for the East Moline Police Department. "It is a great opportunity for East Moline officers to get out and interact with our community as well as others outside of East Moline that come out to our event. Everyone loves to go fishing, so it's a great way to interact with everyone in a positive manner under the current rules, plus we stocked the lake last night, so that helps everyone catch a few fish.”
Like any event, it would not be possible without outside organizations sponsoring it.
“We could not have done this without all of our local sponsors and the East Moline Police Officers Benevolent Society," he said. "We are fortunate to have such great organizations around the Quad-Cities."
From all the smiles and fish caught — including bluegills, largemouth bass and channel catfish — it was easy to see that the event was very successful and one step closer to a resumption in normalcy around the area.
Fishing Clinic June 19
If you missed out on the East Moline derby and your child would like to learn more about fishing, the Rock Island Conservation Club will be hosting a free youth clinic for those new to fishing on Saturday, June 19, starting at 8 a.m. The clinic, at its facility on Big Island Road in Milan, will be for children ages 5-15.
The event is open to the public but requires pre-registration as space is limited. Registration is open from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. that morning, with classes to begin around 8 a.m.
The clinic will include fish and aquatic life identification, rod and reel casting techniques, rules and regulations, ethics, fishing tactics, hook baiting, water safety, fish cleaning and more. Participants will be provided with a rod and reel as well as bait to put those skills to use after the learning sessions.
For an entry form, email Rich Ehens at outdoorshappens1@gmail.com or you can call him at 309-737-4816.
Learn about electrofishing and pond management
The Mercer and Henry County Soil and Water Conservation Districts will be hosting an electrofishing and pond management workshop on Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a lake near Galva. This demonstration is open to anyone interested in pond management or who may have questions about managing their own waterbodies.
Topics of discussion will include fish population dynamics, stocking rates, species selection, fish health and growth, management of harvest, vegetation management and likely any other questions the public may have. There will be a question-and-answer period in the afternoon with an electrofishing demonstration in the morning.
The event is free, but reservations are required in order to attend. If you would like to participate, you can RSVP to Morgan Anderson at morgan.anderson@IL.NACDNet.net or call Anderson at 309-937-3377, ext. 3, for more details on the events and the schedule.