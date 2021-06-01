WORLD OUTDOORS: EM Police Benevolent Youth Fishing Derby has great morning of fishing

Around 50-60 children ages 5-15 participated in the third annual East Moline Police Benevolent Youth Fishing Derby. The event was held at Lower Butterworth Park in East Moline.

“This is the third year of this event, having missed 2020 due to COVID, but it has been a good turnout," said Riley Reeves, community oriented police officer for the East Moline Police Department. "It is a great opportunity for East Moline officers to get out and interact with our community as well as others outside of East Moline that come out to our event. Everyone loves to go fishing, so it's a great way to interact with everyone in a positive manner under the current rules, plus we stocked the lake last night, so that helps everyone catch a few fish.”

Like any event, it would not be possible without outside organizations sponsoring it.

“We could not have done this without all of our local sponsors and the East Moline Police Officers Benevolent Society," he said. "We are fortunate to have such great organizations around the Quad-Cities."

From all the smiles and fish caught — including bluegills, largemouth bass and channel catfish — it was easy to see that the event was very successful and one step closer to a resumption in normalcy around the area.

Fishing Clinic June 19