WORLD OUTDOORS: End of hunting season tips

Once you have your dresser(s), sort out the clothes you used this season versus the ones that were not used. When I did this first time, I realized I had not gotten rid of a single item in the past 20 years. Clothes that do not fit can be handed down or given to that new hunter you know.

After washing everything, organize the dressers so you know what items you have plenty of, which could use an upgrade, and those which were lost during the season.

Next, dedicate drawers for all those extra items. I put all my calls, knives, extra releases, extra flashlights and bow holders in the top drawer of one dresser. This includes turkey, deer, coyote, goose and duck calls. I also have a drawer dedicated to just gloves, hats and facemasks. I keep my ozone unit, batteries, water pouches, spare phone charger cords, and all of my other scent-free products in another drawer.

When you put these items away, make sure that you follow the manufacturer's direction on the storage of batteries and dry that water pack completely, so you are not drinking mold in the fall. I made that mistake once and it caused me a day of stomach issues.