WORLD OUTDOORS: End of hunting season tips

The hunting season has ended, and the snow is piled up outside our homes.
While you may think it is time to kick up your feet by the fire and reminisce about the past season, you likely have some work to do before you can call it a year.
Here are some helpful tips to make your next season easier, more organized and maybe even save you some money in the process.
The first thing every hunter should do at the end of the season is unpack and inventory their hunting tools and apparel. This may sound like a waste of time, but it will save you a lot of time and money in the long run.
First, pull out your hunting clothes, give them an end-of-season washing, then put them away in an orderly manner. Most hunters keep their hunting clothes, backpacks, accessories, etc., in a plastic tub. This is fine during the season when it can ride in the back of your truck, but not year-round. You likely have more clothing, calls, scent spray or other items lying around your house. An easy solution is to have a dedicated dresser (or three) where you can keep all of your hunting equipment. One place to find a good, cheap dresser is your local second-hand store. They tend to have donated dressers that can be picked up for very reasonable prices.
Once you have your dresser(s), sort out the clothes you used this season versus the ones that were not used. When I did this first time, I realized I had not gotten rid of a single item in the past 20 years. Clothes that do not fit can be handed down or given to that new hunter you know.
After washing everything, organize the dressers so you know what items you have plenty of, which could use an upgrade, and those which were lost during the season.
Next, dedicate drawers for all those extra items. I put all my calls, knives, extra releases, extra flashlights and bow holders in the top drawer of one dresser. This includes turkey, deer, coyote, goose and duck calls. I also have a drawer dedicated to just gloves, hats and facemasks. I keep my ozone unit, batteries, water pouches, spare phone charger cords, and all of my other scent-free products in another drawer.
When you put these items away, make sure that you follow the manufacturer's direction on the storage of batteries and dry that water pack completely, so you are not drinking mold in the fall. I made that mistake once and it caused me a day of stomach issues.
There are other advantages to having all your clothes organized. First, it makes it very quick and convenient when spring turkey season comes around to grab the clothes you need based on the conditions at the time. Plus, everything is in its place, so there is no scrambling for those calls that were left somewhere last spring. Second, it allows you to know exactly what items to key on during the after-season sales most retailers conduct.
Having all your clothes nicely folded and put away also gives you the satisfaction that you are prepared for the next season. This allows you to concentrate on locations, stands or other field operations.
An organized hunter will outperform a disorganized hunter, and ultimately give you the best chance to be fill those tags next season.