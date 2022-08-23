WORLD OUTDOORS: Enjoy the last gasps of summer

Labor Day is usually considered the last weekend of summer and the first taste of fall.

Many people have three-day weekends and take advantage of the opportunity by getting outside and enjoying the last warm weather. Here are some suggestions for your weekend if you have not planned ahead already.

For many people, this is the last chance to do some fishing before the poles are put away for the season. There are ample opportunities to cast a line in the Quad-Cities, including the Hennepin Canal, Moline Lagoon, Lost Grove Lake, and the biggest fishing spot in the area, the Mississippi River. All have easy access for a leisurely day enjoying the landscapes that many of us take for granted.

If you are ready for fall, then dove season opens Friday, Sept. 1, in both states. Even though squirrel season is traditionally the first season to open each fall, dove hunting has usually been the first hunting season where people get out into the field on opening day.

A hunter can usually count on mid-90s temperatures, mosquitoes as big as the doves themselves, and some of the worst shooting of the season. This August’s weather has been mild for a change and the forecast looks promising, but the rainy weather lately has caused a late hatch of mosquitoes.

However, doves do not mind bug spray, so get out to one of many public areas available to enjoy a day in the field. A quick search on the Illinois or Iowa Departments of Natural Resources websites will tell you the closest spots as well as the site-specific regulations if you do not have private land to hunt.

Many areas in both states require non-toxic shot if you are on public lands. Take a moment and research that specific property you intend to hunt.

A waterfowl season that opens on that Thursday is the early Canada Goose in Illinois, as well as teal in Iowa. The teal season in Iowa runs Sept. 1 to 16. Early goose in Illinois is Sept. 1 to 15. Illinois’ teal season is Sept. 10 through 25.

There are public areas to hunt teal and geese, but those locations are usually public draw areas, which already occurred in the past months. If you can find a picked corn or wheat field, talk to the farmer and you may get access to an area that has never been hunted.

Both dove and early goose are great times to take a child for their first hunt, too. The primary reason is that the weather is mild compared to later in the fall. Additionally, there is not the pressure to harvest animals this time of year with the hunting season just beginning. I always have a set of electronic earmuffs for them to wear and end the day with ice cream.

If neither hunting nor fishing is your passion, then just enjoy the extensive bike paths along the rivers and canals across the greater Quad-Cities area. If you want something a little wilder, then hit one of the dozen state parks within an hour.

My favorite is Palisades State Park, just north of Savanna, Ill. About an hour north of the cities, this park has extensive trails, public camping, beautiful scenery, and plenty of family friendly areas where the kids can just get out and run. There are no Wi-Fi hotspots in the park, another bonus if you have a challenging time keeping kids off their electronics.

However you decide to use the last holiday weekend of summer, try to get outside and enjoy the natural areas we have in the Quad-Cities.