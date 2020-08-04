WORLD OUTDOORS: Enjoy these fall-like days with a hike or birding adventure

We have been blessed this week with very mild temperatures, light winds, and clear skies, so sitting inside worrying about coronavirus should be the last thing on your mind. Get out and enjoy our area parks for some hiking and bird or butterfly watching as all the wildlife are enjoying these cooler temperatures just as much as we should be doing.

If you are interested in serious bird watching, there are organizations around the Quad-Cities, such as the Quad Cities Audubon Society (quadcityaudubon.org), which have extensive knowledge and resources for either the first-time birder or someone who wants to take it to the next level. QC Audubon also has an extensive list of bird watching sites with identified species if you are targeting a particular variety of birds.

For the first-time birder, or someone who would just like to get out this week and see what the Quad-Cities area has to offer, here are a couple tips.

First, dress for the occasion. Long pants and sleeves are recommended as ticks and other insects are always looking free meal. When you engage yourself with the environment, bugs should not be your main concern.