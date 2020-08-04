WORLD OUTDOORS: Enjoy these fall-like days with a hike or birding adventure

We have been blessed this week with very mild temperatures, light winds, and clear skies, so sitting inside worrying about coronavirus should be the last thing on your mind. Get out and enjoy our area parks for some hiking and bird or butterfly watching as all the wildlife are enjoying these cooler temperatures just as much as we should be doing.
If you are interested in serious bird watching, there are organizations around the Quad-Cities, such as the Quad Cities Audubon Society (quadcityaudubon.org), which have extensive knowledge and resources for either the first-time birder or someone who wants to take it to the next level. QC Audubon also has an extensive list of bird watching sites with identified species if you are targeting a particular variety of birds.
For the first-time birder, or someone who would just like to get out this week and see what the Quad-Cities area has to offer, here are a couple tips.
First, dress for the occasion. Long pants and sleeves are recommended as ticks and other insects are always looking free meal. When you engage yourself with the environment, bugs should not be your main concern.
Second, use a high-quality pair of binoculars. There is nothing more frustrating than seeing your target but not being able to adequately focus on it through the binoculars. Many years ago, I bought a high-quality pair for deer hunting and they never leave my truck now. You will be surprised how often you are driving down the road and find yourself pulling over to take a look at something out in a field. My personal favorite was the day I saw my first snowy owl locally, and it only happened because I had those binoculars with me.
Next, find a good observation spot and sit still. Being able to still hunt, similar to hunting, is a great way to find elusive species of birds. If you can slowly move through the woods or field, always using your ears and eyes, you will find that the abundance of wildlife in our parks is amazing.
Also, having a field guide to identify the animals and mark down species you have seen makes it more of an adventure. I was given a North American birding field guide in college, which then went with me across the country for several decades. Having that list will also bring back those memories.
Finally, choose a good location. We are fortunate to have many area parks where you can find that solitude with nature. For a quick trip, look no further than Black Hawk State Park, Nahant Marsh, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve or Lost Grove Lake Wildlife areas. All four of these are easily accessible and have different habitats to explore.
Black Hawk State Park and Loud Thunder has woodlands, Nahant has an abundance of wetland areas, and Lost Grove has a mix of savanna and grassland. Each have their own special qualities for you to explore.
If you have an entire day open, consider a short drive to WildCat Den State Park near Muscatine, Palisades Park near Savanna, or Johnson-Sauk Trail State Park near Kewanee. All of these have great trail systems for the newer hiker and other attractions to see, too.
Additional information about these park trail systems can be found on the Illinois or Iowa Department of Natural Resources websites. One bonus of heading away from the Quad-Cities is the foot traffic at these parks tends to be significantly less during the week as opposed to weekends.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
