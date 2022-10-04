WORLD OUTDOORS: Ethics in the outdoors

Outdoorsmen, like any other social group, are prone to ethical dilemmas.

Everyone knows that guy who might exaggerate the number of fish they caught or the size of the big fish.

I can remember as a very small child my grandpa teaching me to always keep the 5-gallon bucket of fish near the edge of the water in case the game warden came by so that we could "accidentally" bump it into the water if we were a few fish over the limit. Grandpa was a child during the depression, so throwing back any fish was more of a criminal act than keeping a few extra each time.

When I got older and understood that game, I got pretty good at shaking them off right before I pulled them out of the water. It was the mindset held by many from that era and fortunately, it is not the norm anymore.

In today’s outdoors, tournament fishing has become extremely popular around the Quad-Cities and across the United States. Money and prestige can cause people to make poor decisions, although that is not unique to just fishing and hunting.

Quad-Cities area tournaments have had issues in the past, but fortunately, that has not been a serious issue. I have been the victim of such, costing me at least $1,500 in one event when the cheater was caught after "winning" four events in a row and bragging about the cheating at a bar.

While these events were more about prestige than life-changing money, this past week a major tournament on Lake Erie had the ugliness of major cheating creep in.

Two professional walleye anglers brought a five-fish limit to the scales and secured their win for the event and Team of the Year. Once the anglers’ weights had been announced, a commotion began as many of the anglers watching began to question the legitimacy of the weight for the catch.

The tournament director then took possession of the five fish and examined them. He was suspicious as soon as the first fish appeared too much for its length. The director could feel an object in the fish’s stomach, so he opened it up and found a lead weight.

Actually, he found a lot of lead weights and even fish fillets. After completing the inspection of the fish, the director found over eight pounds of lead weights and other items.

With a large prize at stake, the situation got heated very quickly.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time this duo had issues with walleye fishing. In the fall of 2021, the duo reportedly won two big fish events with a single fish that had massive prizes.

Unfortunately, they failed a polygraph for one event and lost a new ranger boat in the process. The anglers threatened legal action against the event and vowed that they wanted to clear their reputation. They continued to win consistently over the past two years, winning thousands of dollars and equipment.

Overall, the tournament director had the police escort the disgraced anglers out of the area and made several announcements for other anglers not to take matters into their own hands as the crowd was nearly in a riot as the director continued to pull more and more weights out of the fish.

Charges will likely be filed against the individuals, but what cannot be repaired is the stain that these issues leave on the fishing industry. According to the tournament director, they always do their best to keep it fair and give everyone an equal chance to enjoy the fishing competition.