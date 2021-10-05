WORLD OUTDOORS: Family opportunities at Nahant Marsh

October is a great month to head out for a family adventure at Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport. This month the Marsh is hosting a variety of programs for all ages, some of which will key in on the spooky time of year.
Children can spend the morning examining mammal skulls with a naturalist to identify the animal, determine what it eats and what role it plays in the environment. There is also an evening program for those who cannot attend during regular business hours. For the little ones, check out "Toddler Tales" and discover "Spider Web Wonders" just in time for Halloween.
For a free and memorable family outing, you can go on a bat walk through the Marsh at night. The program will begin with a short introduction followed by an evening sunset hike looking for and identifying bats using an ultrasonic recorder to detect their echolocation calls.
If you are not into spooky items, then maybe you would enjoy DIY projects. The marsh offers two woodworking workshops this month with no experience necessary. You can make a harvest basket that is perfect for fall décor, gathering vegetables or flowers. You can also try to keep those squirrels away with their own special squirrel picnic table.
Other free nature programs this month include a weekend nature hike, prairie seed harvesting 101, and a bird walk with a Nahant naturalist and other Quad City birding enthusiasts.
Finally, Nahant Marsh is having its fall cleanup on Oct. 16 from 9 to 11:30 am. Volunteer jobs will include light trash pickup along the Marsh Drive, on Wapello Avenue, and heavy-duty debris cleanup around their adjacent properties. Gloves, trash bags, litter tongs and water will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sleeves, closed-toed shoes, bug spray, sunscreen and a hat.
Pre-registration is required for all programs and events. If you are interested in participating in any of these events, you can sign up on their website at nahantmarsh.org or call them at 563-336-3379.
It is deer season for cars, too: During this time of year, deer become especially active, mainly at dawn and dusk due to the upcoming breeding season.
U.S. drivers on average have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. For Iowa, it has been closer to 1 in 65 or 70 depending on the year. Illinois has been a little better, but only because there are more cars in urban areas. There were 1.5 million deer/car collision claims industry-wide last year, according to State Farm.
“Although a collision with a deer can happen any time of year, we are entering the peak season,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Deer can often appear suddenly in some surprising environments so you are urged to be on alert. Slow down, pay attention in areas where they are known to travel and remember — don’t veer for deer. While the urge to swerve is instinctual, it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and increase the severity of a crash.”
In 2020, 13,787 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, 13,166 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 611 caused personal injuries. Ten of the crashes resulted in fatalities. More than 43% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural environments were the site of more than 62% of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 72% occurring at twilight or nighttime.
The Quad-Cities has a high population of deer within city limits, so there is no reprieve while driving around town, so drive safely.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com