WORLD OUTDOORS: Family opportunities at Nahant Marsh

Finally, Nahant Marsh is having its fall cleanup on Oct. 16 from 9 to 11:30 am. Volunteer jobs will include light trash pickup along the Marsh Drive, on Wapello Avenue, and heavy-duty debris cleanup around their adjacent properties. Gloves, trash bags, litter tongs and water will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sleeves, closed-toed shoes, bug spray, sunscreen and a hat.

Pre-registration is required for all programs and events. If you are interested in participating in any of these events, you can sign up on their website at nahantmarsh.org or call them at 563-336-3379.

It is deer season for cars, too: During this time of year, deer become especially active, mainly at dawn and dusk due to the upcoming breeding season.

U.S. drivers on average have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. For Iowa, it has been closer to 1 in 65 or 70 depending on the year. Illinois has been a little better, but only because there are more cars in urban areas. There were 1.5 million deer/car collision claims industry-wide last year, according to State Farm.