WORLD OUTDOORS: Father/son duo win CTC bass tournament

There are many “can’t miss” events in the outdoors, but the Children’s Therapy Center Charity Bass Tournament is one of the oldest ones for our area fishermen.
In its 47th year, this event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help children in the Quad-Cities area. Even with all the chaos of life these past two years, over 130 anglers came out to support this worthwhile organization last weekend.
For Tim and Chris Bowzer, of Clinton and McLeansboro, Ill., this was a chance to fish together for the first time in a couple of years. Chris farms in southern Illinois but broke away for the opportunity to fish with “the old man” again. Chris is no stranger to the river as he, along with Tim, are well known in the local bass fishing circles. Both have won events in the past, but not the CTC. For them, this event was more about beating John Bowzer, Tim’s other son, who also came up to fish the tournament.
Chris arrived in town at midnight and was loading up the boat just four hours later. Tim made it out one day for a little pre-fishing, but they were really heading into the event with little preparation. However, decades of experience fishing Pools 13 and 14 proved to be enough on this day.
“We got our last fish, about five pounds, right at the end. We culled a squeaker, so I think we got John beat,” Chris told me when he got back to the ramp before they weighed in.
I have fished tournaments will all three Bowzers in the past, so it was fun to see them competing against each other. Two of them are fish biologists, but it was the farmer who caught the most fish. However, he does have a fisheries degree, too.
That 4.80-pound bass, which was the big bass for the event, allowed them to upgrade about 3½ pounds and weigh-in 15.13 pounds, giving them a win over Adam and Scott Crigger, who had 14.37 pounds.
They caught most of their fish on a bass jig, something that Tim taught Chris to do when he was still in grade school. While they got their limit in Pool 13, the two concentrated on wood and points in Pool 14, where they got their better fish.
The Criggers, from LeClaire and Clinton, are also a great family story of fishermen on the Mississippi River. Along with their younger brother, Jacob, these three have won the CTC event multiple times. Throw in the Atkinson family, and seven of the last 10 events have been won by family members fishing together.
Adam and Scott concentrated on Pool 13 throwing their Spro frogs, something they are well known for doing. Adam did mention they lost a couple fish that would have helped increase their final weight, but typically you need a near perfect day on the Mississippi River to overcome all the other exceptional fishermen in the Quad-Cities area.
Overall, the real winners this weekend were the children who use the services at the Children’s Therapy Center. These anglers and their sponsors raised over $21,000 to help cover the costs of giving children the rehab services they need.
This event is a great example of sportsmen making a difference in their community while gaining some laughs, competition and sometimes great family memories. Congratulations to all the fishermen who competed, as well as the volunteer and sponsors, for helping out those kids.
