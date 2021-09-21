WORLD OUTDOORS: Father/son duo win CTC bass tournament

I have fished tournaments will all three Bowzers in the past, so it was fun to see them competing against each other. Two of them are fish biologists, but it was the farmer who caught the most fish. However, he does have a fisheries degree, too.

That 4.80-pound bass, which was the big bass for the event, allowed them to upgrade about 3½ pounds and weigh-in 15.13 pounds, giving them a win over Adam and Scott Crigger, who had 14.37 pounds.

They caught most of their fish on a bass jig, something that Tim taught Chris to do when he was still in grade school. While they got their limit in Pool 13, the two concentrated on wood and points in Pool 14, where they got their better fish.

The Criggers, from LeClaire and Clinton, are also a great family story of fishermen on the Mississippi River. Along with their younger brother, Jacob, these three have won the CTC event multiple times. Throw in the Atkinson family, and seven of the last 10 events have been won by family members fishing together.

Adam and Scott concentrated on Pool 13 throwing their Spro frogs, something they are well known for doing. Adam did mention they lost a couple fish that would have helped increase their final weight, but typically you need a near perfect day on the Mississippi River to overcome all the other exceptional fishermen in the Quad-Cities area.