The Quad-Cities area will have multiple opportunities for children to get out and go fishing the next few weekends.

The nice thing about children’s fishing programs is that the state you live in does not matter as long as they are under age 16. Both states allow those kids to fish without a license.

So regardless of where you live, you can get the kiddos out to catch some fish, initiate some fun with their friends, and maybe make some new ones while interacting with other anglers around the QC.

First, Saturday May 20th, the East Moline Police Department Benevolent will have their 5th Annual Youth Fishing Derby at Lower Butterworth Park. The park is located at 1800 Archer Drive in East Moline. Registration begins at 8:00 am, fishing from 10:00 to noon, followed by hot dogs, chips, ice cream, raffles, and other prizes.

Having fished this event with my kids in the past, the East Moline Police do a great job of keeping the kids engaged and having a great time.

Second, Saturday June 3rd at the Riverside Park Lagoon in Moline, the Moline Conservation Club, Crime Stoppers, 2nd Alarmers, and Modern Woodman will be conducting a Kid’s Fishing Rodeo. This event is for kids ages 5-15. Fishing begins at 8:00 am and ends when lunch is ready.

Participants should bring fishing poles, tackle, bait, positive attitudes, and smiles. There will be prizes for 1st through 3rd place for both the boys and girls divisions. The crew that runs this event does a great job each year and the lagoon is typically packed with kids. Lots of fish are caught and hot dogs keep everyone smiling at the end of the day.

If your children have not fished before and want to learn more about fishing, then Saturday June 10th may be a great choice.

The Rock Island Conservation Club will be holding a free Fishing Clinic for children who are new to fishing. The clinic is for children ages 5-15 and pre-registration is required. Forms can be found at many local retailers including Croegaerts Great Outdoors in Rock Island, Ez Livin’ Sports Center in Milan, K&K Hardware in Bettendorf, or you can email Rich Ehen at Outdoorshappens1@gmail.com.

The clinic is located at the Rock Island Conservation Club, located at 2421 Big Island Pkwy, Milan. Check-in begins at 07:00 am, the clinic begins at 08:00, with it finishing up at 1:00 pm. During the clinic, the children will learn about fish and other aquatic life identification, rules and regulations, fishing ethics, water safety, rod/reel types with casting, bait/baiting hooks, tactics for catching fish, and possibly how to clean and cook fish.

Participants will be provided with a rod and reel to use at the event, as well as bait and tackle. The Conservation Club Lake will be open to the participants to use for one hour of free fishing after the clinic. Participation is limited, so get those forms submitted early to reserve you spot.

Finally, the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley will be having their annual Get Hooked Virtual fishing derby on August 5th. This event is open to children and adults alike, as you compete for prizes, all the while fishing on your favorite waters. For more information or to register, go to their website at www.bgcmv.org to learn more about the event and how to participate in the unique format.