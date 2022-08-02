WORLD OUTDOORS: “Get Hooked” fishing derby is this Saturday

The Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley will be holding its annual “Get Hooked” fishing derby on Saturday.

The event goes from 7 a.m. until noon and is a virtual fishing contest.

To participate, entrants must measure the fish, snap a photo of their catch and then either post the picture on the Boys and Girls Club social media site or email it to them.

The beauty of this type of contest is that you can fish any waters you would like, in either state. This eliminates crowds and allows you to fish your favorite “secret” spot.

To participate in the event, you must preregister at their website (www.bgcmv.org) where you can get all the rules for the event. If you catch a fish, you will win a prize.

Youth entries (12 and younger) are $10; teens (13-17) are $15; and adults (18 and older) are $20. There are many great prizes for each group, including kayaks, bikes and fishing gear. A great aspect of this event is that everyone who catches a fish wins a prize.

The Boys & Girls Club is a youth development organization that promotes character development and prevents delinquency. This is accomplished through services directed at providing behavioral guidance and the promotion of health, social, educational, vocational and character development of children.

Programs and activities are designed to help individual members by stressing health and fitness, citizenship and leadership development, skill development and educational career development. The local chapter began operations in 1994 and has locations for these children’s programs in both Moline and Davenport.

Floatzilla on the horizon: On Aug. 20, paddlers from around the country will launch from multiple sites across the Quad-Cities to take over the river for the day. River Action works with the US Coast Guard to close the river and have a team of safety boats on the water to make sure everyone makes it to Lake Potter in Rock Island.

At Lake Potter there will be a selection of local food trucks and live music for participants to enjoy. At 2:30 p.m., they will gather at the center of the lake for a huge group photo in an attempt to potentially set a new world record. After the picture, they provide shuttles back to the launch sites.

Registration for the event can be found on their website at www.riveraction.org/floatzilla. Registration is $30 if you register by Aug. 16 and $35 afterward.

If you don't have a kayak or canoe, there are local outfitters that serve Floatzilla. Those outfitters can also be found on their website. Included in your registration fee, River Action provides shuttle service from Sunset Park back to each of the launch sites.

Packet pick-up will be held at the Credit Island Lodge, located at 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. To get there, stay straight at the fork once you get on Credit Island. The lodge is the brick building on the right. Packet pickup at the lodge runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

In addition, there will be a Kayak Fishing Tournament at Credit Island, which is free to enter. This event occurs Friday from 5-8 p.m. Bring your kayak, fishing gear and fishing license and join in on the fun after grabbing your packet.

River Action will be providing bait and a yardstick to measure your catches (be sure to take a picture before releasing). There is a prize for first place.