WORLD OUTDOORS: Getting back in hunting shape

Recently I was shooting hoops after a long hiatus and it gave me some insight on hunting season.

When I started shooting around, the first 10 minutes I was knocking down shots like I was back in college, when I practiced three hours a day. However, after about 10 minutes the shots started coming up short and the jump shot became more of an extended-toe shot.

So even if you are active, muscle memory leaves you quickly.

Hunting season is a lot like this basketball situation, especially if you are a bow hunter.

Each year, thousands of bowhunters pop open their bow case about Sept. 15, take a few shots and assume that they will be as proficient as when the bow case was put away in January.

When things do not operate as expected, the archer will tend to shoot, shoot, then shoot some more, which usually results in tired muscles, poor shooting, and a lot of frustration. Many times, it will also include a panic-driven trip to the archery shop to figure out what is wrong with the season days away.

If this has happened to you, then July is the time to get started, not September.

The first time out, start at 20 yards, shoot a couple of groups of either three or five arrows, then reevaluate where you are. You may want to shoot the 5 dot targets to avoid beating up your arrows if your shooting is relatively proficient. Start with field points in order to take the potential of broadhead tuning issues out of the equation. If your groups are more than two inches in diameter, then you need to continue working at this step, but not on the same day. If you typically have 1-inch groups when proficient, then you need to consider a few things.

First, are you in shape to do this? You have to be honest with yourself. Were you able to hold the bow without shaking? On your draw, can you do it without exerting yourself? When you draw your bow during a hunt, you should be able to draw straight back, slowly and without moving any other muscles. If you are not there, then you need to build back those muscles into shape. Remember, bow season lasts into January, and your muscles will not be able to pull that bow in 10-degree weather like you can at 70 degrees. If you do not believe me, try drawing your bow in the middle of the winter after sitting in the cold for three hours and see what happens.

Outside of pulling your bow, some simple things can be done to help you accelerate your preparation for deer season. Pushups can be done just about anywhere and will strengthen your back, arms and core, all things needed for a consistent archery shot.

If you are certain that you are not the reason for the errant shooting, then get your bow to the experts at the bow shop. We have several good options around the Quad-Cities area. They can help you troubleshoot or paper-tune your bow. Since they do this every day and have time to thoroughly look over your equipment (provided you do not show up two weeks before the season), they might be able to find that small “tick” that you overlooked.

Hunting season is just around the corner, so do not procrastinate. Get yourself, and your equipment, in shape for fall. It may be the motivation you need to ignore the heat.