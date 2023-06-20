Last week, social media was buzzing with pictures of another giant fish, a Bighead Carp weighing 109 pounds, which was caught during the Upper Illinois Waterway’s Invasive Carp control program near Morris, Ill.

That was after a 90-pound fish was caught just a day before.

As part of this program, hundreds of thousands of pounds of Bighead and Silver Carp are harvested from the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers each year to minimize their impact on native waters.

You may have seen crews fishing in Pool 16 for these fish. A lot of the work is concentrated in the upper Illinois waterways to minimize the potential for the fish to establish themselves in Lake Michigan. This is just one of several actions and tools being used to minimize the potential of this happening. You may have even heard these fish being marketed as “Copi,” to help develop a commercial use for the fish. Whether it is physically removing them or getting a market established to eat them, all techniques are used to minimize the fish populations.

While Bighead and Silver Carp get most of the attention because of the Bighead’s size and the Silver’s behavior of leaping from the water when startled, there are two other species of invasive carp — the Grass and Black Carp. Grass Carp are fairly common in ponds for vegetation control, but Black Carp were imported for invertebrate control, particularly snails.

Charlie Gilpin, Jr., Dallas City, who has been working on the Upper Illinois Waterway for several years as part of the program, caught the 90-pound fish. His father’s crew caught the 109-pound animal the following day. Both fish are large animals that could have had devastating impacts on the fishery.

“To me, it is notable that both fish were females and full of eggs. Those eggs won’t be hatching in the river now. I’m not sure how many eggs were in each animal, but it was a lot,” stated Charlie.

He also talked about how this was the largest bighead he had ever caught. Not to be outdone, Charlie Gilpin Sr.’s crew would go on to catch the 109-pound fish the very next day. That fish was also full of eggs that will no longer have the chance to hatch and cause further damage to area waterways.

Speaking with fisheries biologist Kevin Irons of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources about the two fish, only estimates can be made at this point regarding the number of eggs each fish carried. A good estimate would be in the 5 million eggs range each. Several years ago, the crew had a fish that weighed 45 pounds and had around 4 million eggs. An estimate of 5 million-plus eggs is not a stretch when you consider the fish were double the size of the measured animal. In all, it was best to say that these fish had “a lot” of eggs and we will leave it at that.

So how large are these fish? The largest bighead caught was in 2021 by a bow fisherman in Lake Perry, Mo. That fish weighed 125 pounds, 5 ounces. However, most adult Bighead only reach 30 to 50 pounds. These fish feed on algae, plankton, and other materials found in our rivers.

They directly compete with native fish, particularly small filter feeders and newly hatched fish. So these commercial fishing programs directly help keep our Illinois fisheries in top condition.