Recently, a pending world record for the longest catfish was caught in Italy’s River Po. This fish measured 9 feet, 4 inches long (285 cm)!

It is called a Wels catfish and they can be found throughout Europe. The fish was 15 inches longer than the current world fish record caught in 2010, which weighed over 297 pounds. The angler who caught the 9-foot plus fish decided to release it, fearing that the weighing process would injure the animal. However, they did take the time to document the length measure.

While these fish get very long, the heaviest catfish found around the world are the Mekong catfish, found in southeast Asia. Official records have documented these catfish in excess of 600 pounds.

Wels catfish were said to swallow people and even oxen in the Middle Ages. They were said to live in the moats around the castles to protect the royalty. If that were true, the Wels catfish would have been able to live in the worst water quality conditions.

Water pollution was one of the leading reasons for its demise across Europe, along with habitat loss and overfishing. Fortunately, much of that has changed and the Wels continues to recover and grow to the size of legend.

While the species can be aggressive, taking down an oxen might be a little bit of a stretch.

However, I can recall being told about the flathead catfish being as large as a car, so farfetched stories about catfish are nothing new all around the world.

We have our share of giant fish stories around the Quad-Cities. There was an account that a catfish, which weighed over 160 pounds, was caught from the Mississippi River and sent on a train back to Washington D.C. for Abraham Lincoln to admire. Because ice was not available, I doubt that it was much fun admiring that animal after several days of heat and spoilage.

My family even has a legend about the giant flathead that got away up by Dubuque while commercial fishing. My Dad saw it and loves to tell the tale. It is likely the primary reason I went into fisheries as a career.

There are some giants still being caught around the Quad-Cities. A 70-pound flathead was caught a few weeks ago near Rapid City, a true monster fish. I have been fortunate in my Mississippi River fisheries work to have handled several catfish in that range. We also have paddlefish and a few lake sturgeon that can reach those sizes around the greater Quad-Cities area.

To the south of the Quad-Cities, nearer St. Louis, you can find another species of catfish that reach those monster sizes, the blue catfish. The blue catfish is the largest catfish in North America, with a rod and reel record of just over 140 pounds. Blue catfish are not typically found north of Keokuk, Iowa, as Lock and Dam 19 is a major obstacle to their migratory movement. In the open river near St. Louis, blue catfish approaching or exceeding 100 pounds have become more plentiful in the past decade. There are monster blue catfish caught in the reservoirs from Missouri to Ohio and south to South Carolina and Arkansas.

The Quad-Cities has its share of giant catfish stories, so embrace the fact that while they may not be world records, we are blessed to have such unique resources locally.