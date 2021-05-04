WORLD OUTDOORS: Girls Scouts going above and beyond for the environment

“They researched how to make bee hotels and pollinator kits of out of recycled materials," said Komnick. "We asked the community for about 5,000 toilet paper rolls. Well, we got about 7,000. We got 500 water bottles in about three days. The community was wonderful to us. They researched the appropriate wildflower mixes and even got sunflower heads donated for us to harvest seeds.”

Even the Orion school district has become involved with a pollinator garden. The only thing the girls have had to purchase is the pollinator wildflower mixes to supplement with the sunflower seeds. The girls even made pamphlets on how to use all the different materials, bee facts, and bee education.

Seven girls have been part of the project from start to finish, showing that a small group can make a huge difference in their community.

If you are interested in a bee hotel, pollinator kit or information on the importance of bees, you can contact Jacqueline at girlscouts4444@gmail.com.