WORLD OUTDOORS: How antlers are different than horns, and why deer lose them each winter

Deer antler shedding season is right around the corner, or even occurring now for a small part of the population.

While a lot of people call them horns, there is actually clear differences between horns and antlers, and for good reason. Since we are talking about nature, there are always going to be exceptions to the rule, but those are rare.

First, horns are generally found on pronghorn antelope, bison, sheep, and cattle. Most of the species you see on the African plains also have horns. Typically, antlers are found only in the deer family, which includes our local whitetail deer, but also elk, moose and caribou.

The deer family is found worldwide, with the ever-popular reindeer (including Rudolf) from up north, but also stag in Europe, and other small deer species even in the deepest jungles.

Horns are usually found on both sexes of the species, whereas antlers are generally only found on the males of the species. There are very rare examples of antlered does in the area, but that is far from the norm. Also, the caribou family has females with antlers, but they are much smaller and tend to be streamlined compared to the large branched males.

Horns are usually unbranched, two-part structures, compared to the paired, branched structures seen in the deer family. The only exception to that is yearling animals may only have a spike antler because they are young. Rarely will a 2-year-old or older animal continue that spike; however, I have a 22-inch spike antler I picked up a few years ago, so it can happen.

Horns grow differently than antlers, too. They typically grow from specialized hair follicles which layer over an internal bony core. This gives it strength, especially in those species that use their horns to establish dominance within the herd. Watch two bighorn sheep ram each other and you will understand the need for substantial support. Growth is slow, but continues throughout the animal’s life.

Antlers, on the other hand, grow quickly and are covered in a felt-like covering that is comprised of blood vessels and nerves, commonly referred to as velvet. When in the velvet stage, the deer’s antlers are very sensitive, and will grow abnormally when damaged or injured. Bone is amassing underneath the velvet at an amazing rate. It is hard to imagine that moose antlers, which can be 70-inches wide, can be grown anew each year. Once the hormone levels in the deer begin to change, usually about 6-8 weeks before full breeding season, the outer velvet will dry, harden, and will be rubbed off by the animal.

The animals have two different strategies, but both have their advantages.

Antlers are the larger, more impressively sized structures, but they do not have to be carried all year long as they are shed, which costs the animal less energy and the hassle than if they grew continuously.

Horns, which do grow throughout the animal’s life, take less energy to grow and are usually much more modest and easier to live with.

Ultimately, the purpose of antlers is for breeding whereas horns are used in a variety of activities. A damaged horn will remain through the animal’s life, whereas a broken antler will be replaced by the next season.

The next time a non-outdoors person says to you, “how big were the horns on your deer,” you can politely explain that no one has ever harvested a deer with horns and see what kind of look you get!

