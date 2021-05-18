WORLD OUTDOORS: How old is that fish?

Fish were purchased from a commercial fisherman on the Illinois River, with 200 or so receiving a PIT tag, or passive integrated transponder tag. In the late 1990s, this was new technology. Today, most pets have one placed between their shoulder blades as a way to identify the animal. These tags are about the size of a grain of rice, are inserted under the skin and last a long, long time.

Fast forward to 2021 and those two guys I mentioned earlier now have grey hair. Being able to go back to a lake nearly 25 years later to search for any remaining tagged fish is quite the treat. One can only hope to validate that some fish could survive that long to bring some bit of truth to these great fables.

I am happy to report that we were able to catch one of those elusive tags this week, number 4138756536, which was originally tagged and stocked on Sept 10, 1998. It was 25 inches long and weighed just under 7 pounds at the time of its release. Today, it is 44 inches long and weighs 40 pounds. A fish of that size was a minimum of five years old at 25 inches, but it could have been a few years older yet. Therefore, when tacking on the 23 years it had been roaming the lake, it is easy to confirm that there is at least a 28-year-old flathead catfish in that lake, which I have held twice in my lifetime.