WORLD OUTDOORS: Hunting with a Camera

While this time of year tends to be dominated by late-season fishing and hunting, it is also a busy time for birders and other wildlife photographers as all Midwest animals are transitioning from summer to winter.
We are fortunate to have the Mississippi River, which is a natural corridor for winged wildlife across North America, as well as some of the greatest wildlife habitats an outdoorsmen could ask for.
One of those busy photographers is Jay Wolf, of jwolf WILD photography. While he is now one of the best wildlife photographers around, he started out like many Quad-Cities area hunters. The difference is his life changed dramatically one day after a trip into the field.
“In October of 2008 around 6:45 in the morning I was climbing into my tree stand. The next thing I remember, I was in helicopter on my way to Iowa City hospital. I don’t remember what happened or how I fell,” said Wolf as he described what would be a major event in his life.
Unfortunately, he was only seconds away from having his safety harness hooked up when he fell 18 feet to the ground and broke his neck.
Since the outdoors had always been so important to him, and his broken neck put an end to archery hunting, he knew he had to figure out a way to stay connected with nature. He had no idea how it was going to happen, though. After much thought, photography seemed like a great therapy.
After getting some equipment, he started to venture outdoors again. He knew nothing about photography, but he knew the woods. The learning curve was steep for him, but his perseverance through the many difficulties kept him motivated and learning.
“I took thousands of pictures, and most were not very good. I would shoot all day, get home, edit pictures and then study them,” he continued.
Like any good hunter, evaluation of your time in the field will make you more effective the next time out. With photography, that could be the next day, allowing for immediate improvements.
Wolf has a strong following for his work now, but recently he shifted gears a bit. He has teamed up with Gary Metivier, a retired Quad-Cities area news anchor, and they are getting ready to start a program to introduce and educate children on nature. COVID-19 has slowed this venture, but hopefully it will begin in our area schools soon.
“I have done shows with adults and children and love doing both, but children hold a very special place in my heart," said Wolf. "I want to show everyone pictures of nature and wildlife that they most likely will never see.”
In addition to the greater Quad-Cities area, he has been very fortunate to spend significant time photographing some iconic places such as Yellowstone National Park, Glacier National Park, the Grand Tetons, Rocky Mountain National Park, and many more.
Wolf will be holding a show at Erie High School Wednesday, Dec. 1, to showcase his work of our area wildlife as well as some of our other wild places across the country. The doors open at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 6:30. It will last about an hour. There will be pictures available at the event as well.
“This venture has been the best therapy I could have ever asked for," he said. "I get lots of exercise, fresh air and get to see more nature in a week than most people see in a lifetime. It just never gets old.”
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com