WORLD OUTDOORS: Hunting with a Camera

While this time of year tends to be dominated by late-season fishing and hunting, it is also a busy time for birders and other wildlife photographers as all Midwest animals are transitioning from summer to winter.

We are fortunate to have the Mississippi River, which is a natural corridor for winged wildlife across North America, as well as some of the greatest wildlife habitats an outdoorsmen could ask for.

One of those busy photographers is Jay Wolf, of jwolf WILD photography. While he is now one of the best wildlife photographers around, he started out like many Quad-Cities area hunters. The difference is his life changed dramatically one day after a trip into the field.

“In October of 2008 around 6:45 in the morning I was climbing into my tree stand. The next thing I remember, I was in helicopter on my way to Iowa City hospital. I don’t remember what happened or how I fell,” said Wolf as he described what would be a major event in his life.

Unfortunately, he was only seconds away from having his safety harness hooked up when he fell 18 feet to the ground and broke his neck.