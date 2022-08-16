WORLD OUTDOORS: Hybrid Fish exist around the Quad-Cities

Living in the Quad-Cities we see diversity in our fisheries. From eels and sturgeon to catfish and bass, we have nearly a hundred species locally.

However, there are other types, which are not technically species because they are a hybrid of two similar species. Most fishermen are familiar with several hybrids such as the hybrid striped bass, saugeye, hybrid bluegills and even hybridized Asian carp.

Living on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities, saugeye is probably the most discussed, or argued, hybrid taxon. Natural hybridization between the two species, walleye and sauger, does occur, however it is rare. At Constellation’s Quad Cities Nuclear Station, which has been monitoring the Mississippi River for over 50 years, we see a natural saugeye about once every other year. We collect over a thousand walleyes annually between the monitoring program and the walleye hatchery, so the biologists can easily identify a saugeye.

For Quad-Cities anglers that are familiar with natural saugeye, you will see a lot of variation in that group. In a hatchery setting, typically the cross used to make saugeye is a male sauger and female walleye. The primary reason for doing this is ease of process. You can get a lot more eggs from a female walleye because they are bigger, and male sauger tend to be easier to find in the spring. So, unless there is a specific reason to make the other cross, most hatcheries will use the easiest cross possible to minimize the workload during the spring, which is a ridiculously busy time of year.

Now compare that to largemouth and smallmouth bass, which are collected two to three times more often than walleye. Imagine the surprise of getting a hybrid of them!

The meanmouth bass is a hybrid of either a spotted bass or largemouth bass, crossed with a smallmouth bass. The spotted bass version is significantly more common as spotted bass spawning habits tend to overlap smallmouth more closely than largemouth. Spotted bass are very rare in the Quad-Cities area, but a population was established in the Iowa River in the 1970s. The confluence of the Iowa River with the Mississippi River is near New Boston, or about halfway between Muscatine and Burlington.

However, two of these fish were captured in Pool 14 near Cordova, several pools upstream of that confluence. The fish were both around 8 inches long, meaning that they were likely born in 2021, and it would be highly unlikely for them to have traveled through the dams upstream from the Iowa River to be captured in the middle of Pool 14. In addition, because there were two fish captured during the sample, it is unlikely to be just a rare individual with those characteristics.

Meanmouth have a reputation for being very aggressive and very fun to catch. A few of the physical features that help distinguish this hybrid are the body shape and the size of the jaw, which should extend to the back of or past the eye, yet the fish should be colored similarly to a smallmouth.

With any hybrid, the variations tend to be significant compared to pure strain fish. A quick search on the web will show you several variations, all of which are classified as meanmouth. Some appear to be funny-looking largemouth or spotted bass, too. Others just look like smallmouth with big mouths.

The Mississippi River is a diverse, high-quality fishery that is enjoyed by thousands of anglers each year. But the beauty of it is that you never know what that next catch might bring.