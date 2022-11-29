WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois deer totals and a youth goose hunt opportunity

Hunters harvested 52,354 deer during the first weekend (Nov. 18-20) of the Illinois firearm deer season.

This was higher than the 48,964 deer that were taken during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

However, locally, the harvests were much different than in the rest of the state. Northern Illinois counties, including Rock Island and the collar counties in the greater Quad-Cities area, were all lower, some by as much as 20%.

If you recall, the weather that weekend was very cold with high winds. Many hunters, like myself, will be relying on the second half of the firearm season to fill a tag. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will resume Thursday through Sunday of this week.

For more details about deer hunting, open counties for the additional season or other information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.

Youth goose hunt registration open: Area youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on Jan. 16 can now register for the event. The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations.

Registration for the goose hunt begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 31 and is only available online. The registration link can be found on the Illinois DNR home page on the rotating images at the top of the page.

A lottery drawing of all youth hunters who registered will be conducted. Those who are selected will be notified by email. First-time applicants will be given priority over previous participants in the drawing. This is a great way for young hunters to experience the fun of hunting a club field specifically for geese.

The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman’s license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner’s identification (FOID) card.

The 2023 hunt will be dedicated in the memory of Tom Brokaw of Bloomington, who was a vital part of the hunt since its inception and had opened his entire club for the youth hunters. He always went above and beyond to make sure children had a great hunt. Brokaw died on August 10th and was recognized as a 2022 Illinois DDNR Volunteer of the Year during the Illinois State Fair. For any additional questions on how to sign up or other details about the hunt, call 217-785-8060.

Iowa's deer donation program: The Iowa Deer Exchange is in its third year of connecting participants willing to provide deer meat with those willing to accept it. With shotgun deer hunting season beginning this weekend, the Iowa DNR is encouraging Iowans to sign up for the program. Participants who have signed up previously are encouraged to review their profile to make sure they are still considered active and the information is accurate. You can go to the Iowa DNR website and look at the map to see the numerous local participants.