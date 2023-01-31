WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois DNR interaction opportunities the next few weeks

Even though we are in the middle of winter, fishermen across the Quad-Cities are champing at the bit to get out and go fishing.

But along with the urge to go fishing, anglers typically have a lot of questions this time of year about new rules and regulations, how our area fisheries are doing or sometimes they just need help looking for a place to take someone fishing for the first time in order to have immediate success.

The fish biologists from both the Iowa and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are the people who have that information and will be available to the Quad-Cities public a few times over the next few weeks.

First, the Quad Cities In-fisherman group will be holding its monthly meeting at the QCCA Expo Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Rob Hilsabeck, long-time Illinois DNR fisheries biologist will be the speaker for the evening. He will likely be discussing the condition of our area rivers and fisheries and will be able to answer any questions people have about those resources. Hilsabeck has been a fisheries biologist for Illinois for the past 30 years and has extensive knowledge of most of the waters in the northern half of the state.

Second, David Wyffels, fisheries biologist for Illinois DNR, will be conducting his 2023 Pond Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will occur about an hour east off interstate 80 at the Peru Community Center, which can be found at 1901 4th Street, Peru, Ill.

The event is free, but you must register to attend. Reservations are required by Feb. 17 to participate in the event. You can call the LaSalle County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at 815-433-0551, ext. 3 or the Bureau County SWCD at 815-875-8732, ext. 3, to add your name to the list. During this workshop, Dave will review pond construction, fish management, pond vegetation, habitats, as well as the common problems most pond owners encounter.

If would like to learn more about pond management, but cannot attend this meeting, contact the Rock Island SWCD and see if they can answer those questions. Most likely they will be able to, but if not, they do have contacts and resources to get those questions answered.

Finally, the annual QC Fishing, Hunting & Outdoor Adventure Show begins on Thursday, Feb. 16 and runs through Sunday the 19th at the QCCA Expo Center. Biologists from Illinois DNR, law enforcement, as well as other outdoor agencies will be on hand to answer questions from the public. Typically, different people will be manning the booth each day, so a variety of outdoor specialists will be available all weekend to teach you a little about the outdoors.