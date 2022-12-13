WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois goes after young hunters in proposed gun laws

One of the joys of living in the Quad-Cities is being able to compare how the states are governed and how our political leaders view their states.

One of the hot topics in Illinois is always guns. According to state statistics, Chicago and Rockford lead the way in handgun violence, but new gun laws usually miss the boat if the intent is to stem the violence. The newest gun bill is HB 5855. It has the support of many legislators and, if passed, will have additional impacts on the Quad-Cities outside of gun violence.

First, it bans all “assault weapons,” magazines over 10 rounds, most semi-automatic firearms that accept magazines and anything that could help you shoot faster than a traditional trigger pull. There is a three-page list of what is considered an assault weapon, but you can guess the models.

The Quad-Cities has a long, storied history of these systems including some of the best names in their manufacturing. While most of the traditional gun manufacturers in the greater QC area have already left Illinois for friendlier states including Iowa, this new law would finalize that change. The bill prohibits the manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, or purchase of them. So, you can say goodbye to more businesses and jobs on the Illinois side of the river.

The bill also goes after 50 caliber rifles, a boogieman for those who do not really pay attention to gun crime. When you look at the statistics, gun-toting Neanderthals (I am often described in this group) won’t even have to take off their shoes to count the number of crimes during which a 50-caliber rifle was actually used over the past 30 years, and that is across the entire country.

There are a couple of positives in this bill compared to previous bills introduced in Illinois. First, black powder rifles, which are commonly 50-caliber, are exempt, as are rimfire rifles. In a previous bill, I was stunned that nearly all the 22-caliber rifles I own would have been considered assault weapons. Those included my dad’s Remington nylon 66, which he got at 16 years old in the 1960s, my Ruger 10-22, which is one of the most popular models in the country, and my Boy Scouts of America trainer 22. Not exactly military-grade items.

In addition, my turkey hunting shotgun is not labeled an assault shotgun and banned under this bill. The rules for shotguns include multiple requirements, so I will publish those if this bill passes, so again, there is a small hint of common sense for a change.

While Illinois gun owners have become accustomed to many unreasonable threats over the years, the one thing that really troubles me about this bill is that they are also going after young hunters now. The bill will make it illegal for anyone under 21 to possess a firearm without an adult directly supervising them, and the adult must have a FOID card.

Looking at myself, much of my early years of hunting would never have occurred under this bill. My high school and college years were filled with my brother and I hunting and occasionally trapping, which is also impacted by this bill. I was under 21 my entire undergraduate college career, which I spent in Wisconsin hunting and fishing.

I returned to Illinois and Western Illinois University in Macomb for graduate school and continued hunting and fishing the public areas near the school. This bill will eliminate all those opportunities for young hunters. For me, it was a critical way to survive as I ate venison more often than not in college.

I encourage Illinois residents to inform themselves on this bill and share their thoughts with your political leaders.

For Iowans, be thankful for the rights you still have.