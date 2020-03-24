WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois spring youth turkey season starts this weekend

For more information, check the Illinois DNR website. You can also purchase your licenses at any Illinois DNR license vendor. You can try to call the ILDNR, but with the Coronavirus shelter-at-home mandate, many ILDNR employees are currently working from home.

Drowning on the Mississippi River at Guttenberg: This past weekend, there was unfortunate news that an angler drowned below Lock and Dam 10, near Guttenberg, Iowa, after they ran into turbulent waters within the restricted area and a passenger fell overboard. The fishermen were not wearing their life preservers, but had them in the boat.

While all the details have not been released, this was an avoidable death. Usually I hear, “I wouldn’t make that mistake …,” however, let me share a situation I observed at Lock and Dam 13, Clinton, several years ago.

I was sauger fishing with a friend from his 18-foot aluminum boat along with about a dozen other boats on the Illinois side of the dam. I heard someone yell and then a splash. As I turned, I saw a fisherman struggling next to his boat.

Fortunately, he was pulled from the water with the aid of other boats that swooped in to help within seconds. The freezing cold, elderly fisherman was rushed back to the ramp to avoid hypothermia and other potential complications.