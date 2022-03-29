WORLD OUTDOORS: Illinois trout season opens

The 2022 Illinois spring trout fishing season opens on Saturday throughout the state.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season and an additional 80,000 trout for the fall season.

No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the spring trout season opens at 5 a.m. on April 2. Anyone attempting to harvest a trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued a citation.

Some local waters that will be stocked include Prospect Park in Moline, Hennepin Canal Parkway in Bureau County, and Centennial Park in Rock Falls. If you want to try trout fishing in some of the best scenic areas of Illinois, consider a trip to Pine Creek in White Pines State Park near Mt. Morris, or try the Apple River in Apple River State Park, which is north of Stockton. I have fished both of these parks, and they are beautiful areas to explore even when the fish are not biting.

All anglers must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the armed forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased online via the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling DNR Direct toll-free at 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648). For more information on trout seasons and other fishing opportunities, go to the state’s fishing website at www.ifishillinois.org.

Watch those expiration dates: Just a reminder to all the Illinois turkey hunters and early season fishermen that your licenses expire this Thursday. It is really easy to forget that as you enter the woods with a turkey permit in hand. Licenses can be purchased online or any ILDNR license vendor. Iowa licenses are on a calendar basis, so you are really late if you still need to purchase a new one in Iowa!

QC In-Fisherman Club swap meet: This Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, The QCCA Expo Center will be open for the annual swap meet. This event is an opportunity to buy, sell or trade new or used fishing, hunting, and camping gear. Firearms or ammunition will not be allowed at the event. Admission is free and vendors will be allowed to set up beginning at 7 a.m.

For more information, or to consider being a vendor, call 309-793-4820.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

