WORLD OUTDOORS: Iowa DNR has public call on hunting trends and regulations

— Another positive is that the state is expanding opportunities in multiple areas and adding antlerless seasons, although most of those changes are not local. However, this shows that management of the herd has been moving in a positive manner, giving hunters additional opportunities, which is always a good thing.

— Upland game populations continue to increase, particularly pheasant and partridge. Quail and cottontail did show some minor negative trending, but it was not significant. The pheasant counts were highest in several areas, dating back to at least 2005, but back into the 1990s in some areas. This bodes well for Iowa bird hunters. Our current tough winter could lower those numbers, but the hunters did well during the 2020 hunting season.

— Habitat continues to be an issue, as habitat loss increased statewide. To put it in perspective, from 2005-2018, Iowa lost a 4-mile wide swath of grassland habitat that would go from Omaha to Davenport. Unfortunately, pheasants and other grassland birds are trending down over the long-term, paralleling those habitat numbers. Most of that loss can be attributed to the CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) participation decline by private landowners. In the last year alone, Iowa has lost another 53 square miles of grassland habitat.