WORLD OUTDOORS: Iowa DNR has public call on hunting trends and regulations

The Iowa DNR took advantage of the COVID-19 rules and put together an online and audio presentation for those interested in the outdoor hunting trends seen across the state.
This call was nice in that it allowed people to participate who normally would not be able to do so. The meetings are typically done at different times across the state.
It also had a breakout session where people were put into smaller groups, with the intention of putting a local biologist in each group to answer the local questions. This was done via zip code during the signup process. While not perfect, it was a great reflection on the intent to make this as user-friendly and meaningful as possible for all who gave their evening to be a part of the program.
Nearly every hunting program was reviewed, and here are some highlights:
— Deer license sales were up 6%, the largest since 2005. Most hunters were pleased with the harvest, with many areas seeing an increase in harvest, although there were some that did not. The statewide goal is to harvest 100,000 – 120,000 deer annually, with that trend slightly increasing over the years.
— Chronic wasting disease (CWD) continues to be a concern for the department. They sampled over 6,000 animals, with 21 animals testing positive. Locally, Jackson County had its first positive deer since testing began. The animal was harvested just outside a known CWD deer management zone in Dubuque County, however.
— Another positive is that the state is expanding opportunities in multiple areas and adding antlerless seasons, although most of those changes are not local. However, this shows that management of the herd has been moving in a positive manner, giving hunters additional opportunities, which is always a good thing.
— Upland game populations continue to increase, particularly pheasant and partridge. Quail and cottontail did show some minor negative trending, but it was not significant. The pheasant counts were highest in several areas, dating back to at least 2005, but back into the 1990s in some areas. This bodes well for Iowa bird hunters. Our current tough winter could lower those numbers, but the hunters did well during the 2020 hunting season.
— Habitat continues to be an issue, as habitat loss increased statewide. To put it in perspective, from 2005-2018, Iowa lost a 4-mile wide swath of grassland habitat that would go from Omaha to Davenport. Unfortunately, pheasants and other grassland birds are trending down over the long-term, paralleling those habitat numbers. Most of that loss can be attributed to the CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) participation decline by private landowners. In the last year alone, Iowa has lost another 53 square miles of grassland habitat.
— One thing that was tough to listen to as an Illinois resident was the straight-wall rifle and handgun cartridge use expansion that continues in Iowa. Locally, Senator Neil Anderson has been a big proponent of similar bills in Illinois, so there is a voice in the Illinois legislature pushing it forward. For those that are not familiar with straight-wall cartridge rifles, they have less range than other calibers, yet are just as capable as a deer harvesting tool. They are especially good tools for younger and smaller hunters when compared to shotguns used for deer hunting. They also have less range than modern muzzleloaders, which many hunters, including myself, use. Unfortunately, the actual capabilities are not the issue holding the bills back.
— Finally, there are some waterfowl zone changes that waterfowl hunters need to be aware of. Make sure you take the time to review those changes prior to this fall.