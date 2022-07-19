WORLD OUTDOORS: Iowa, Illinois programs designed to give young hunters opportunities

Both Illinois and Iowa have public hunting opportunities on private land. It just takes a little research and planning to do so.

First, the Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP) has grown to nearly 29,000 acres, significantly increasing the amount of land available to hunters.

These opportunities are available thanks to landowners who participate in the Iowa Habitat and Access program. Landowners receive funding and expertise for habitat improvements when they enroll in the program and in turn allow public access to their land for hunting.

To help maintain the success of IHAP, hunters are asked to respect private property when hunting and follow these IHAP tips and guidelines. Walk-in public hunting through IHAP is available between Sept. 1 and May 31. Areas are posted with signs and are regularly patrolled by Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IA DNR) conservation officers. Safety zones also are clearly marked.

IHAP properties are walk-in-only tracts, no vehicles are allowed, and you cannot walk or hunt on adjacent property. Other activities such as target shooting, camping, horseback riding, or professional dog training are NOT included in the contracts and, therefore, are prohibited.

All Iowa hunting regulations are applicable on these properties. The IA DNR requests that you respect the rights of the landowners when using the area as if it were your own. Current IHAP contracts are only three to 10 years long and hunter behavior will decide the future enrollment of these areas.

Additional information, including open properties, boundaries and other general questions can be found on the Iowa DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IL DNR) is accepting applications for youth shotgun, youth and adult archery hunters for fall 2022 deer hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program, commonly known as IRAP.

IL DNR has leased more than 16,400 acres of private land for the fall 2022 deer season through IRAP, creating 380 public access deer hunting sites in 42 counties. Sites are available during the youth shotgun period in October and for archery deer hunting during the entire month of October and the latter half of December. These areas are available by lottery drawing. Deer hunting applications are accepted online only and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 10th. Hunters may submit up to three IRAP deer hunting applications per year, one for each IRAP deer hunting period (youth shotgun, second and third IRAP periods).

Applications for all IRAP opportunities can be found on the IL DNR website www.dnr.illinois.gov.

Both IHAP and IRAP are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. To date, IHAP and IRAP have leased more than 56,000 acres for various public access opportunities, such as turkey, archery deer, youth shotgun deer, small game, waterfowl and upland bird hunting, and possibly pond or riverbank fishing.

Potters Marsh duck blind drawing is July 30: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the drawing for Potter’s Marsh waterfowl hunting sites will be held on Saturday, July 30, at Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Ill. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the drawing to be held at 1 p.m. A $10 application fee is required. You must apply in person and must be present at the drawing. When your ticket is drawn in the lottery, you will select your choice from the 49 available sites. A $100 non-refundable fee is charged for each applicant who receives a hunt site.