WORLD OUTDOORS: Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Each year we look for the magical gift for dad.
Usually, we look for gadgets or gizmos, grilling tools, a fillet knife or the infamous outrageous tie. Since it is free fishing weekend, give the gift of time.
Even if your dad does not fish, head to your local park, which we are blessed to have many around the Quad-Cities area. As I get older, the homemade gifts and time spent with the kids mean more than the material gifts.
Besides, if you are reading my column, then you are probably an outdoorsman and know how picky all of us can be when it comes to equipment.
Now that we are officially back to normal from COVID-19 restrictions, make it a point to slow down and spend that quality time, if only to reminisce about the old days. You may find that the catfish you caught in years past has grown since the last time the story was told!
It can also be a great excuse to make a little campfire and roast some marshmallows with the family. Those are the priceless moments that will remain in the memories of all involved, starting new stories to be embellished over the years.
Free fishing weekend: The annual Illinois Free Fishing Days begin Friday and continue through Monday. Anglers have no excuses for not asking dad to go fishing this weekend. Free fishing days allow anglers to fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. All other possession and length limits are still applicable.
Finding a place to fish is easy. Check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website or call one of our many area bait and tackle stores — they will have the latest information on where they are biting and what they are biting on. You can also go to ifishillinois.org for additional ideas on where to drown a worm or two.
YSSA in need coaches, volunteers: The Youth Shooting Sports Association, located in Moline, is in search of coaches and volunteers. If you have experience in archery, shotgun, pistol, black powder, outdoor skill or have another outdoor specialty, they can use your help.
The mission of the YSSA, established in 2011, is to introduce and promote amateur shooting sports to youth by educating them in safety, sportsmanship, competition and the ethical use of firearms, archery and other shooting sports equipment.
As the interest in these areas continues to grow, they are in need of more volunteers. Similar to the growth of high school fishing clubs and teams, youth shooting sports continue to grow.
The YSSA is a nonprofit organization that is associated with 4-H, Scholastic Shooting Sports foundation, NRA, Scholastic Clay Target Program, USA Archery, National Skeet Shooting Association, Boy Scouts of America, QCA Adaptive Sports Association and many other renowned programs.
If you, or anyone you know would like to help YSSA as a coach or volunteer in any of these disciplines to benefit local youth, please reach out to William Peterson at 309-945-2108, or email him at shootyssa@gmail.com.
Deer firearm lottery looming: Resident and non-resident deer hunters can apply for the second lottery drawing for 2021 Illinois firearm deer and muzzleloader-only deer permits. The deadline to apply for the second lottery is June 30.
For more information on deer hunting, check the website at www.dnr.illinois.gov.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com