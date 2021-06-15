WORLD OUTDOORS: Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Each year we look for the magical gift for dad.

Usually, we look for gadgets or gizmos, grilling tools, a fillet knife or the infamous outrageous tie. Since it is free fishing weekend, give the gift of time.

Even if your dad does not fish, head to your local park, which we are blessed to have many around the Quad-Cities area. As I get older, the homemade gifts and time spent with the kids mean more than the material gifts.

Besides, if you are reading my column, then you are probably an outdoorsman and know how picky all of us can be when it comes to equipment.

Now that we are officially back to normal from COVID-19 restrictions, make it a point to slow down and spend that quality time, if only to reminisce about the old days. You may find that the catfish you caught in years past has grown since the last time the story was told!

It can also be a great excuse to make a little campfire and roast some marshmallows with the family. Those are the priceless moments that will remain in the memories of all involved, starting new stories to be embellished over the years.