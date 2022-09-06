WORLD OUTDOORS: Last weekend of Summer kids' fishing opportunities on Saturday

Labor Day weekend is a great opportunity to get kids out fishing in what turns out to usually be family events for everyone to share in the activities.

However, if you or your child has not gotten their fill of fishing after the holiday weekend, then consider one of these three upcoming Quad-Cities area kids fishing events to enjoy. Children younger than 16 are not required to have fishing licenses, so there is really no excuse for not taking advantage of one of these opportunities.

First, the Patriot Hunts Riverfest will be presenting its first Riverfest Kids Derby in LeClaire. Kids aged 13 and younger are invited to meet on the south end of the LeClaire levee at the pavilion. Children will be required to bring fishing poles, but worms will be provided for the participants. Check-in is by 7:45 a.m., with the event going from 8 until 10 a.m. Trophies will be presented right after the finish. There might even be donuts and milk for the kids if they get there early. Additional information and registration forms can be found at R & R Sports in Bettendorf.

Parents must register their children prior to the event and stay with their child at all times while fishing. Life jackets are recommended for the kids as they fish along the river but are not required. In addition, there will be a Flag ceremony at 11 a.m. to honor our veterans, as well as food trucks for lunch.

The second event is at Hampton Heritage, 215 S. State Ave., and is part of Hampton Days. This is the ninth annual event and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free to enter with prizes and awards as well. You will need to bring your own fishing equipment for this event.

Finally, a Youth Fishing Derby will be held at Morrison-Rockwood State Park, near Morrison, as part of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Mounted Patrol. This annual event will begin with registration at 8:30 am. The fishing contest is open to kids ages 15 and younger and is free for everyone. Prizes will be awarded to all youth participants throughout the morning. Grand prizes will be given for the longest fish in each category. There will also be special prizes given for an individual’s effort. A parent or guardian will also be required to register children prior to the event.

Please consider getting your kids out one last time before the fall temperatures push everyone back inside for the winter season.