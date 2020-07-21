WORLD OUTDOORS: Learning how to remove hooks from skin a fishing must

If the hook channel is curved, but not through the skin, it is unfortunately probably best to pop it through the skin, then cut it off. While this sounds terrible, it is much less painful then trying to back out a curved entrance hole. This is how I have had to remove the hooks from my body each and every time it has occurred, so it can be done.

Finally, if the hook channel is in straight, take a piece of line and tie it to the hook to pull out. When you start to pull, push on the barb side of the hook so that the barb is clear of any obstructions as it is pulled out the channel. Some doctors do it slowly, others use a quick tug, but either way the process is the same.

Once the hook is removed, clean the area thoroughly and add an antiseptic ointment or other anti-bacterial cream to minimize the risk of infection. In addition, if you have not had your tetanus shot within the normal time frames, consider getting one as soon as possible.

Finally, if you are unable to get the hook removed, then seek medical attention.

I have been fortunate to only have two incidents where I had to conduct a field procedure on myself because of a hook issue.