WORLD OUTDOORS: Learning how to remove hooks from skin a fishing must

Recently on a multi-family vacation with six children younger than 12, I had the privilege of being the designated “fish-taker-offer,” "hook-baiter," and “master-of-snagged-lines-remover.”
During the duties of snag remover, I managed to remove the crankbait from a distant lily pad stem, but buried one of the treble hooks into my chest in the process.
The look of panic and shock on the other adults reminded me that not everyone is a life-long outdoorsman and a little basic training might be useful for the weekend fisherman. So, if this happens to you, here is what you need to do to avoid a trip to the emergency room.
First, do not panic. You catch fish on hooks all the time, so you know the process for getting them out, although it might not be quite as pleasurable an experience. Second, if there are people in your group who are queasy, then remove them from the situation. Nothing good happens if someone passes out during the hook extraction process.
Next, remove the bait from the line and isolate the hook. Once you have done that, you can take the time to look at the hook channel angle and determine the proper way to extract it.
If the hook has come all the way through and the barbed end is exposed, then simply cut the end of the hook off which has the barb, so the hook will slide back out easily. This can be done with a standard side cutter or a quality needle nose pliers with a side cutter component.
If the hook channel is curved, but not through the skin, it is unfortunately probably best to pop it through the skin, then cut it off. While this sounds terrible, it is much less painful then trying to back out a curved entrance hole. This is how I have had to remove the hooks from my body each and every time it has occurred, so it can be done.
Finally, if the hook channel is in straight, take a piece of line and tie it to the hook to pull out. When you start to pull, push on the barb side of the hook so that the barb is clear of any obstructions as it is pulled out the channel. Some doctors do it slowly, others use a quick tug, but either way the process is the same.
Once the hook is removed, clean the area thoroughly and add an antiseptic ointment or other anti-bacterial cream to minimize the risk of infection. In addition, if you have not had your tetanus shot within the normal time frames, consider getting one as soon as possible.
Finally, if you are unable to get the hook removed, then seek medical attention.
I have been fortunate to only have two incidents where I had to conduct a field procedure on myself because of a hook issue.
The first time I had a fish on the other bait’s hook, so add a degree of difficulty and pain for that particular event. However, I was able to complete it in the boat, by myself, and I spent the rest of the morning fishing after I cleaned up.
Having the knowledge on how to deal with these accidents will allow you to stay calm, help your friend or child during the event, and ultimately keep your fishing trip from having to be cut short. This is especially critical if you are on a remote trip.
Like any day in the outdoors though, proper preparation leads to a successful, safe, and enjoyable day.
