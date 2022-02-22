WORLD OUTDOORS: Legacy of conservation-minded president

As we celebrate President’s Day this week, I thought it appropriate to highlight the impacts a past president had on conservation and the wild places we all enjoy today.

When I think about the subject, one president immediately comes to the forefront.

President Theodore Roosevelt was a powerful voice in the history of American conservation and helped set the framework for many of these wild places. He was infatuated by nature, even as a young boy living in New York City. He traveled all over the world hunting to see the last great wildernesses before they were gone. His book Outdoor Pastimes of an American Hunter, published in 1905, was something that many of us kids read to see what the outdoors was like a hundred years ago.

Roosevelt cherished and promoted our nation’s landscapes and wildlife in many ways. After becoming president in 1901, he used his authority to establish 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks and 18 national monuments on over 230 million acres of public land.

Even though he lived a century ago, his words still ring true today. At the 1903 laying of the cornerstone for the Gateway Arch to Yellowstone National Park, he said:

“The Yellowstone Park is something absolutely unique in the world. ... The scheme of its preservation is noteworthy in its essential democracy. ... This Park was created, and is now administered, for the benefit and enjoyment of the people. ... The only way that the people, as a whole, can secure to themselves and their children the enjoyment in perpetuity of what Yellowstone Park has to give is by assuming the ownership in the name of the nation and by jealously safeguarding and preserving the scenery, the forests and the wild creatures.”

That arch was built in 1903, but today the traffic has been rerouted so that the million-plus visitors each year do not have to squeeze through it. However, the Roosevelt Arch still stands tall as the gateway to the wilds this country still contains. Minimizing impact to nature is always at the forefront in its management.

Roosevelt also understood that man is not all powerful in the great scheme of nature. Mankind typically only messes up things, as he describes in his speech at the Grand Canyon just a few weeks after the Yellowstone Arch ceremony:

“I want to ask you to keep this great wonder of nature as it now is. I hope you will not have a building of any kind, not a summer cottage, a hotel or anything else, to mar the wonderful grandeur, the sublimity, the great loneliness and beauty of the canyon. Leave it as it is. You cannot improve on it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it. What you can do is to keep it for your children, your children’s children, and for all who come after you, as one of the great sights which every American, if he can travel at all, should see.”

While we are all called to do our best to preserve and protect the resources entrusted to us, we must not forget that we are only the caretakers for a short time. And while there are no perfect systems, we give the duty to governments and conservation groups to manages these large spaces.

However, all of us are stewards of natural resources, large and small, and have an equal part in the accountability to make sure that they are available to our children’s children and all those that come after us.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0